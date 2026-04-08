Easter weekend came and went didn’t it? I’m not sure I got my money’s worth. Gas, eggs, chicken....pie!

I wish I had kept up with the price on everything and cyphered it out to see what Easter dinner for two, at home in the four seasons room, with a fireplace burning and air conditioner running at the same time, cost in the year 2026!

Wife, Danny, and I dined on fried chicken, cornbread dressing, English peas, pickled beets with onions, one fresh-baked roll a piece, deviled eggs repurposed from the eggs we dyed the day before, and a little custard dessert, called “It’s A Miracle Pie” because it makes its own crust. The name kind of goes with the Easter theme too.

Chickens are not like chickens used to be. They are big, so when I found a little one at Vowell’s a while back I grabbed it up and tossed it into the freezer for the holiday. When it came cuttin’ up time I opted to skip the pulley bone step and let that part go halved with the breast. I actually ate the back for dinner, but I like the crunchy part best. Danny had a breast and we had the remainder for left overs this week.

I did notice that the chicken did not come complete with a sack of innards stuffed into the cavity. I wonder when they, whomever they might be, quit putting the liver, and gizzard, and heart, in that hole. That’s the best part in a country boy’s heart!

English peas in a can have changed too. They used to be tiny and sweet. These days a shopper never knows what that can might hold. The ones we had on Sunday were closer to the Chinaberry family than the English pea family. That, however, did not stop us from eating them, but we did not empty the pot. If I don’t empty the pea-pot there is something wrong with the peas, or with me.

It was the peas.

The dressing was frozen and saved from Thanksgiving and was just as perfect as it was in November. Not my mom’s but close!

I did take the unbaked blob out of the freezer long enough to chop it in half so I could send a pan home with daughter Rachel-Johanna and her boyfriend Robert who came on Saturday for the egg dyeing ritual.

The beets I made a couple of weeks ago so they could get good and pickled up and they did and got gobbled up too. I suppose one has to like beets to think they were great, but Danny and I both do and they were.

Deviled eggs are easily ruined with the slightest dabble of too much mayonnaise which makes them runny, but these were not and we were quite pleased with the outcome.

I had bought a couple of bundles of baby Vidalia onions from Sue’s Produce, that I had planned to grill as an additional side, but the spread looked like it had spread enough so we’ll grill them another day. They are only available for a short period of time but slathered in olive oil, sprinkled with a little garlic salt and pepper, and then charred over a hot flame, they are fine.

Sister Schubert’s rolls are as good, if not better, than any fresh rolls we have ever attempted to make and when there are only two people bellied up to the table two rolls bake up just like a dozen. If we don’t cook them, we can’t eat them, and hopefully keep the carbs on the slightly limited side even if it was a holiday.

But then there was that pie.

That pie, that pie, that pie.

It’s a good pie.

And that, my friends, was a problem.

We decided to retire to the living room for dessert. I sliced us a nice slice of the pie, and handed Danny hers, and sat down with mine. “I cut us a big piece,” I said, “because it is sort of a thin pie.” She agreed and obliged.

Then, we went back for seconds!

“It’s okay,” she said. “it’s a thin pie.”

I agreed, and obliged, and dove in.

On an Easter side note, I’ve got to admit that it is a good thing that I was raised in the church and know the story of Jesus and the resurrection like the back of my hand and here’s why.

Since the cool front came through and it was sort of breezy and overcast Sunday afternoon, I decided to sit down and watch The Passion of The Christ while Danny worked on some grades for school.

We have a CD of the movie, but the CD player doesn’t work any more — mainly, I think, because I can’t find the remote control — so I figured I would talk into that Fire Stick thing and pull up the movie from wherever it pulls them up from.

I pushed the green button, and said to the stick “The Passion of the Christ.” The television made a little noise kind of like a slot machine and sure enough there was the movie. I’m not sure what happened after that except that I don’t know what language Jesus and the disciples were speaking but it was not English.

The writing on the movie I clicked on was in English but apparently no one told Jesus and the disciples that.

So I talked to the stick again and it did the same thing again. I tried the third time and gave up talking to the stick and watched it in the language it was in, which I do not speak, nor understand, but I pretty much knew what they were saying from my 65 years of celebrating Easter and the gospel. It is, however, a tad bit long to be watched in a foreign, at least to me, language! Perhaps I can figure it out before next Easter.

Obviously, though, the message is the same regardless of how it sounds coming from the mouths of the actors.

And a good message it is.