East Central Community College held a Commencement and Pinning Ceremony in Huff Auditorium on the Decatur campus recently for the newest graduates of its Associate Degree Nursing Program. Those new nurses receiving diplomas and being pinned were, from front left, Tywona Lacy of Glucktadt, Lorraina Burkes of Forest, Yulemi Perez Aliva of Morton, Raley Sessums of Chunky, Shantel Body of Newton, Marla Graham of Lake, Kassie Buckley of Chunky, Hanna Wilcher of Carthage, and Tiana Williams of Byram. Second row, Manasseh Joy Robinson of Newton, Natalie Breazeale of Philadelphia, Weatherbee McNeil of Newton, Audrey Garrison of Newton, Karson Cook of Collinsville, McKenzie Morgan of Collinsville, Logan Sayers of Meridian, and Riley Goforth of Philadelphia. Back row, Zach Skelton of Little Rock, Nick Tanksley of Sebastopol, Brandon Griffin of Decatur, Shantasia Ruffin of Philadelphia, Peyton Chaney of Decatur, Rebekah Scitzs of Collinsville, Elizabeth Grace Carlson of Meridian, Sarah Jones of Sebastopol, and Jazmin Griffin of Kosciusko. Graham was honored as Associate Degree Nursing Student of the Year and gave the address to graduates.