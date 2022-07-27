Graduates of East Central Community College’s Practical Nursing Program received special recognition at the annual pinning ceremony held in the Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium on the Decatur campus. Students who completed the 12-month program include from front left, Krystal Anne Butler, Jeyde Fitsgerald, Halie Nicole Day, Allyah Dominique Thomas, Shakarra Johnson, Tinesha Brown, Randi Nicole Rogers, and Lacy Katherine Palokas. Back row, Taniyah Dionsa Horne, Brittany Clay, KeHanna Shardae Holley, Cameo Kiara Odom, DeMarcus Brown, and Chelsi Cris’tel Ricks. Tinesha Brown was also selected 2022 Practical Nursing Student of the Year and gave the address to graduates.