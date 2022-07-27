A slight chance of rain showers between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 101. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.