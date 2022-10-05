President Biden has made the right move toward federal decriminalization of marijuana by pardoning thousands of Americans who had been previously convicted of simple possession.

With the majority of states legalizing marijuana for medical use, and a growing number allowing it for recreational purposes, too, it is contradictory to treat marijuana at the federal level as if it’s a dangerous narcotic and punish those who have used it with a lifelong mark on their record.

Biden’s pardon further reflects the nation’s evolving attitude toward marijuana, with Americans increasingly more inclined to regulate the drug than to outlaw it.

Abstinence from marijuana would be the preferable choice, but for those who choose to use it, better that it be safe.

Marijuana that is bought on the street is more potent and sometimes laced with other drugs that can be hazardous to the user. If the government regulates it, users know what they are buying.

It’s like gin. If you’re going to drink it, better that it come from a liquor store than someone’s bathtub.