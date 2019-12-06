Fantastic fans

  • 349 reads
Wed, 06/12/2019 - 11:21am

It would have been awesome if both Mississippi State and Ole Miss had advanced to the College World Series in baseball, but having MSU make it for the second year in a row is still mighty special.

As much as the Bulldogs dominated Stanford this weekend in taking two straight from the Cardinal, the visitors from California seemed just as impressed by the fan support in Starkville.

In the Pac-12 Conference in which Stanford plays, 3,000 to 4,000 fans is considered a nice turnout for a college baseball game. In Starkville, that would be an embarrassment.

There were more than 13,000 packed into Dudy Noble Field on Saturday for Game 1, and close to 12,000 came for Game 2. Clearly their loud presence helped add to MSU’s intimidation advantage.

Mississippi may not be the king of football and basketball, but when it comes to baseball, it’s at the top of the heap.

Obituaries

Dearl Roddy Holmes

Mr. Dearl Roddy Holmes age 82, passed away Tuesday June 4, 2019 at his residence in Morton, MS... READ MORE

Robert E. King
Dwight Comans
Bruce A. Burnham
Charlie Johnson Montgomery, Jr.
Darris Ray “Tunk” Bryant

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.