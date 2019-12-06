Fantastic fans

It would have been awesome if both Mississippi State and Ole Miss had advanced to the College World Series in baseball, but having MSU make it for the second year in a row is still mighty special.

As much as the Bulldogs dominated Stanford this weekend in taking two straight from the Cardinal, the visitors from California seemed just as impressed by the fan support in Starkville.

In the Pac-12 Conference in which Stanford plays, 3,000 to 4,000 fans is considered a nice turnout for a college baseball game. In Starkville, that would be an embarrassment.

There were more than 13,000 packed into Dudy Noble Field on Saturday for Game 1, and close to 12,000 came for Game 2. Clearly their loud presence helped add to MSU’s intimidation advantage.

Mississippi may not be the king of football and basketball, but when it comes to baseball, it’s at the top of the heap.