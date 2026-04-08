Forest and Scott County lost a beloved educator and public servent last week with the death of Roy Pinkston. Pinkston, a retired coach and county Election Commissioner died Friday, April 3, of an apparent heart attack.

According to his updated profile on the Scott County Sports Hall of Fame website, Pinkston was a twin born to Elmer and Beatrice Hornsby Pinkston in Smith County. He and his deceased twin, Troy, were the youngest of 10 children.

Having been raised in Forest, he graduated from E.T. Hawkins High School in 1967. He continued his education at Mississippi Valley State University with a degree in coaching and history. He later attended Mississippi State University at Meridian and Jackson State University where he earned his master’s degree in education.

Pinkston completed his practice teaching in Tchula and moved to North Scott Attendance Center before ending up in the Newton County School District. He returned to his alma mater in the Forest Municipal School District where he eventually retired in 2011.

At all schools, Pinkston coached football, basketball, and track and excelled in all of them. While at Hawkins Middle School in 1998, he coached football and basketball while going undefeated in basketball. Pinkston advanced to the high school level to lead the Forest basketball program in 2002.

Winning more than 20 games per season, Pinkston guided the Bearcats to four state tournament appearances in Class 3A competition and won the state championship in 2007 and 2010.

Pinkston served as a Scott County Election Commissioner and was a member of New Hope Church of God in Christ where he was head deacon, Sunday school superintendent, and chairman of the trustee board.

He is survived by wife, Joann Odom Pinkston. They have three children including two sons and a daughter, Joey, Josh, and Jalisa. He is also survived by his first wife, Dorothy, with whom he had six children including Lawanda, Todd, and Arnedral. He is preceded in death by three children, all with Dorothy, including Reggie, Darlisa, and Sondra.

Pinkston’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday, April 11th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Forest Elementary School Auditorium. Visitation is on Friday, April 10th at Holifield Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m.