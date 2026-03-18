On Monday, March 16, Elder Melvin Moore of Morton opened up the 2026 Spring Chancery Court term in prayer.

“We were so honored to have Elder Melvin Moore as our guest minister to open our Spring Chancery Court Term in prayer for our Scott County Chancery Court,” Chancery Clerk Tom Miles said. “Elder Moore has been a pastor, spiritual leader, and dedicated educator who has served his life of helping others and we were so honored to have him as our guest minister. We like to kick off each term the right way with prayer by asking for guidance and safety from the Lord for our court term.”

Elder Moore is currently serving as the Assistant Pastor at his home church Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Morton.