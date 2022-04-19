The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued Endangered/Missing Child Alert an for 7 year old Serinity Pedro of Ringgold MS. Serinity Pedro is described as a black/hispanic female 3 foot 10 inches tall weighing 41 pounds with brown eyes and sandy hair. Saerinity Pedro are accompanied by Tiona M Williams.

Tiona Williams is described as a black female 32 year old 5 foot 4 inches tall weighing 152 pounds with dark hair. The vehicle being used is a 2012 gray/brown Chevrolet Malibu bearing MS license plate V1852 disabled tag V1852. The vehicle was last seen about 5:30 pm on Thursday, April 21, 2022 in Ringgold, MS area. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Serinity Pedro or Tiona Williams or the vehicle contact the Scott County Sheriffs Dept at 601-469-1511 .