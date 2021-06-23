In celebration of her 85th birthday, Forest Community Arts presents Irene Martin in concert Saturday, June 26. The acclaimed pianist will perform at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Presbyterian Chuch and will be assisted by the vocal group Faithful Hearts, Steve Martin, and James Watson.

At the age of five, Irene Burnham climbed up to the piano and played “Beautiful Brown Eyes.” Thus began a lifelong love for the piano and an eventual career in music. At the age of seven, Irene began playing for her church and through the years has served churches as pianist and/or organist, or director of the music program.

Martin studied piano 12 years with Mira Frances Burns-Cochran. While working as an executive secretary in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, she studied with a Louisiana State University professor. She met and married Joe Martin, an outstanding musician who was a staff musician at WWL, New Orleans. They have one son, Steve and his wife Karon, and two grandchildren, Russell and wife Mary and Tara and husband Zac Whittington.

After living in Los Angeles for several years, Irene and Joe moved back to Harperville and both played in the Jackson area.

In 1976, Irene’s life took a different direction when Dan Hall, director of the Church Music Department of Mississippi Baptist Convention Board, led a revival at Harperville Baptist Church where Irene was playing. He invited her to play for an event, and for the next 35 years she played the piano and led music conferences for Mississippi and Southern Baptist programs throughout the United States, Japan and the Holy Land where she accompanied the American choir in an international choir festival Christmas Eve in Bethlehem.

Irene has recorded four albums. She has a number of published choral pieces and musicals. She is the author of Music Reading Made Easy...Easy which has been taught throughout the United States, South America, France and Switzerland.

Irene is currently pianist of Walnut Grove Methodist and Forest Presbyterian Churches. She teaches piano in her home.

Since playing a leading role in “Showboat” in 1978, Irene has been associated with Forest Community Arts. She serves on the Board of Directors as a consultant on its musical projects.

As she has played throughout her career, Irene’s concert will be a variety of musical styles from Bach to Rock.