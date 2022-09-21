Scott Central Attendance Center Homecoming activities will be held on Friday when the Rebels host the Lake Hornets at 7:30 pm. The homecoming court will be presented during halftime. This year's court includes, front row, Irene Washington and Mariah Butler, Junior Maids; Gabriella James, Jasmine Reed, and Tunisia Wash, Senior Maids; and Katelyn Davis, Freshman Maid. Back row, Temiah Townsend, Junior Maid; Tela Moffett, Sophomore Maid; Myquita Bradford, Junior Maid; Amanda Spencer and Ashley Soto, Sophomore Maids; Taniyah Body, Lauren Risher, and Makayla Odom, Freshman Maids; and Temiah Thames, Sophomore Maid. Clay Thrash, Attendance Center Principal, will crown this year's homecoming and football queen during the ceremony. Assisting with the crowning presentation are flower girls, Jerilynn Perez and Brynlee Smith, along with crown bearers, Zayden Robinson and Landen Burks.