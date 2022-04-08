Members of the Forest High School Class of 1972 observed their 50th Class Reunion during activities held at the home of classmate Jackie Calhoun and wife Gail in Forest. Attendees included, first row, from left, Debra Carpenter Armstrong, Lake; Randy Dilley, Forest; Barbara Bridges Pryor, Monroe, LA; Glenn Crosby, Livermore, CA; Becky Windham Ivy, Hattiesburg; Jan Ormond Sherman, Amston, CT: and Dink Eure, Forest; second row, from left, Beverly Gaddis Woods, Forest; Ted Jones, Lake; Jesse Lancaster, Ovett; Ginny Lee Jordan, Columbus; Jane Mitchell Jones, Covington, LA; and Johnny Stringer, Northport, AL; and third row, from left, Phillip Broadhead, Oxford; David Tadlock, Frank Sturrup and Jackie Calhoun, all of Forest; and Lamber Lane, Brandon.