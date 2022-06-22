Boats will be allowed on the lake beginning July 1

Fireworks, food, and fun return to Roosevelt State Park in Morton this year for the Fourth of July and the ever-popular boat parade will be back on the water as well.

The boat ramp at the lake, which has been closed due to maintenance, will actually open tomorrow, Thursday, and remain open through the holiday weekend closing again on July 6. The pool and water slide are already open to the public.

The holiday festivities begin Monday morning at 10:00 with arts and crafts vendors, as well as food vendors. There will also be contests for Best Campsite Decoration for campers, and the Bike and Trike Parade for the kiddos is returning as well.

But it is the Patriotic Boat Parade, which starts at 7:00 p.m., followed by a spectacular fireworks display at dark, that are the real crowd pleasers. “There is a lot of patriotism in the Boat Parade,” said Rep. Tom Miles, one of the organizers. “Just to see all the patriotism and the red, white, and blue in the parade gets you in the mood for the Fourth.”

Winners in the parade will be determined by crowd appeal.

“This is a great family event,” Miles said, “and we want to invite everybody from the area to come celebrate the Fourth with us. We look forward to a good turnout and the fireworks are always so beautiful over the water.”

Special Event Admission to the park will be $10 per carload and is good for all day.

Vendors will located this year by the lake under trees. Miles said there are still vendor spots available and anyone interested in a booth form, should text Lisa Alford at 601-665-3992 or email her at lisa.alford104@yahoo.com.