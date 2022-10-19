Lee’s Steakhouse in Sebastopol is back open and grilling — although with a limited menu — after a devastating flash flood in August shut the restaurant down. Lee’s new food truck is open Thursdays until 8:30, and Fridays and Saturdays until 9:00, in the restaurant parking lot for take-out orders. Call the restaurant at 601-625-7379 to place an order. Site work has begun for a new restaurant building on the former site of Blake’s Used Cars about a half a mile south of the current location on Highway 21. The new restaurant plans to reopen in 2023 under the new name of Hometown Prime.