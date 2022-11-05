Area residents looking to quench a thirst for something other than beer when it comes to alcoholic beverages can now purchase canned cocktails in local grocery and convenience stores.

Capital City Beverages, a Jackson-based beer and wine distributor, is stocking supermarket and convenience stores shelves with ready-to-drink cocktails like bourbon and coke or gin and tonic.

Individual cans of the cocktails can be purchased for just under $3.00 and four packs are available for about $11. A survey of local stores found cocktails such as Crown Royal Whisky and Cola, Crown Royal Washington Apple, Crown Royal Peach, Tanqueray Sevilla Orange Gin & Soda, Tanqueray Classic Gin & Tonic (pictured), and Tanqueray Rangpur Lime Gin & Soda among others.

In 2021, the Mississippi Legislature passed a bill allowing cocktails to be sold under a beer license outside of liquor stores for the first time in the state. In March the distributor began filling orders for stores across central Mississippi.

“We are excited to now offer ready-to-drink cocktails from the leading spirits brands in the country while building an entirely new segment in the alcohol beverage space,” said Brian Drennan, President of Capital City Beverages. “Consumers will now be able to purchase canned cocktails from Absolut, Bacardi, Crown Royal, Jack Daniels, Jameson, Malibu, and many others in supermarkets and convenience and drug stores across Mississippi. It offers consumers more choices when shopping for beverages and ultimately leads to new revenue for our retail partners and a boost in our state’s economy.”

The new state law allows spirit based products up to 7.5% alcohol by volume to be sold at retail locations. Prior to this bill being passed in July 2021, these products could exclusively be sold in liquor stores.

The Tanqueray Classic, for example, comes in a 12 ounce serving, pop top can, and is 5.9 percent alcohol by volume.