There is a new chief in the office of the Forest Fire Department but the face is a very familiar one.

Forest native Randy Jones took over the leadership of the fire department this summer following the retirement of veteran Chief Jason Tillman, also a Forest native, who left the department to pursue a career in nursing.

“I was born at Lackey Memorial Hospital, and raised in Forest by my loving parents, Van and Rita Jones,” Chief Jones said last week.

“This great town will always be home to my family. I take great pride in serving the residents of my hometown through working at the fire department. I was employed under Chief Tillman with the City of Forest fire department for 18 years.”

Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers couldn’t be happier to have Jones take over the department.

“Having worked with the Forest Fire Department for over 17 years, Randy Jones has paid his dues and is more than qualified to lead the department as the Fire Chief for the City of Forest,” Chambers said. “He is familiar with the men he will lead, knowledgeable about the requirements of the job, and committed to our city and its people. It is a great pleasure to support Chief Jones and his men in the fine job that they do each and every day. The Board of Aldermen and I have great confidence in his leadership ability.”

“JT (Tillman) has been a lifelong friend that I have known since childhood,” Chief Jones said about the former chief. “During his tenure as chief, his characteristics of leadership influenced my life on the job and in my personal life. I am blessed to have worked under his faithful leadership, and for the knowledge he has shared with our department. I am most grateful for our friendship and the memories we have made these past 18 years. I look forward to many more in the future.

“To me, working as a fire fighter or EMT is not always about big red fire trucks, lights, and sirens. I believe as the bible states in 1 Peter 4:10-11, every believer is given a spiritual gift. God has given me the gift to serve. It is Him I give the glory and honor to be able to serve my hometown. My purpose as your next fire chief is to continue the success of JT’s accomplishments, and allow God to continue using me and my strengths to serve those in need, while leading this great department.”

Jones said he would like to thank the firemen at the fire department for their support and trust in him. “I look forward to our continued success as we work hard to meet the needs of our community. I thank Mayor Chambers and the board of alderman for allowing me the opportunity to continue serving in this role. I look forward to working with each of you on future endeavors. I thank the public for the support you have shown to our department. I am humbled to continue to serve the same community that helped raise me. If I can ever be of assistance, you can reach me at the fire department 601-469-1221.”

Jones has been married 27 years to Kimberly Shirley Jones, also of Forest. The couple has two children, Blake and Garet, whom they “have had the privilege of raising in Forest.”

“This great town will always be home to my family,” Jones said. “I take great pride in serving the residents of my hometown through working at the fire department.”