As the spread of COVID-19 once again seems to be on a steady decline, the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce has released a tentative full schedule of events for the coming year.

First up will be a new event for the Chamber in the form of an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9 at Gaddis Park. The event, as planned at this time, will include “face painting and pictures with the Easter Bunny and lots of eggs for all ages.”

The hunt will begin at 9:30 for ages 0-4; 9:45 for ages 5-8; and 10:00 for ages 9-12.

The Chamber is offering sponsorships for the Easter Egg Hunt to members. Premier is $1,000, Platinum is $500, Gold is $250, Silver is $150 and Bronze is $75. Contact Executive Director Allyce Lott at 601-469-4332 for more information.

Also in April the Chamber plans to revive the ever popular Women’s Luncheon on April 27. The luncheon, like most Chamber functions had been cancelled since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 10 the Excellence in Academics, Excellence in Teaching, and Chamber Scholarship Dinner is planned.

The annual Chamber Golf Tournament has been rescheduled from March 24 to June 4 and the largest Chamber event of the year the Wing Dang Doodle Festival will return on September 24.

As the holidays near, another fairly new event, Downtown Holiday Market is scheduled for November 12. The Market premiered last year and was so popular that Chamber officials decided to make it an annual event.

And rounding out the season, the 2022 Citizens of the Year reception is set for December 1 followed by the Annual Christmas Parade on December 2.

More information on Chamber events and Chamber membership can be found online at www.forestareachamber.com or by calling Lott at the office number listed above.