Happy Birthday:

June 29: Terry Leon Moore, Daryl Durr, June McGee, Carl Howard Fountain, Robert Boozer, Jimmy Williams, Lucy Monk, Marshall Tadlock, Jonathon May, David C. Smith, Kaki Bounds, Michael Crimm.

June 30: Steve Tullos, Michael Turner, Bert Atkison, Katie Smith, Mrs. A.W. Moulder, Peggy Robertson, Kel Chambers, Donald Renfroe, Emma Rose Marshall, Carlie Adcock, Shawn Aultman, Nicole D. Smith.

July 1: Jeffery Lee Gentry, Stacey Hollifield, Johnny Watkins, April Hawkins, Henry McWilliams, Helen McWilliams.

July 2: Gary Risher, Dusty Thompson, Frank Webb Gunn, Betty Hughes, Steven Mangum.

July 3: Robert Mahaffey, Buzz Harris, Byron Gaskin, Mark Frederick, Beth Frederick, Kelsi Walters, Shon Chesnut.

July 4: Chris Bethea, Beverly Gaddis Woods, Ken Gordon Jr., Linda Risher, Dan K. Hill, Jr., Toni Johnson Denton, Shelley Hatch, Jennifer Mitchell, Glenna Karnatz.

July 5: Norman Williamson, Tommy Buntin, Pope Godfrey, Brenda Wallace, Amy Crawford, Grant Gibbs, Amy Tadlock.

Congratulations to Lewis Bradford of Northwest Rankin in Flowood, who was selected as the 2022 Mississippi Association of Secondary School Principals Assistant Principal of the Year last Wednesday. Forest is so proud of you!!

We can’t keep up with the variety of activities in which all the Lee children/grandchildren are so involved; however, recently was able to catch up on some of Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee’s grandchildren!

Tom Lee III was voted by his Hinds Community College Baseball Teammates to receive the coveted HINDS EAGLE award for the player who best exemplifies leadership, character and loyalty. Steven Lee was voted MOST ATHLETIC BOY at the Madison Central Middle School. Tom and Steven were looking forward to joining their younger brother Michael for a summer of playing baseball in their different leagues. But athletic injuries have sidelined both Tom III and Steven. They are in physical therapy and hope to see playing time later in the summer.

Mollie Lee has assisted with Dance Camps at Madison Central High School. Claudia Maron was selected for and is participating in a three week Physics Seminar at the University of Mississippi. Congratulations to all these fine young people. Forest continues to be proud of them, and claims these as our own!

Good News!!! Plans for the Nabs and Coke Party 2022 are well underway and it sounds GREAT!!!

The Tenth Nabs and Coke Party will take place July 16 at Kats Kave in Forest at 1:30 pm. We are trying to revive our tradition following two years off due to Covid. This event is a very special reunion of Bearcats that originated with memories of growing up in Forest years ago. During our hot summer days, our frequent snack was a pack of Nabs with ice cold bottles of Coca Colas. So the price of admission to Nabs n Coke Party is your own pack of Nabs and a cold Coke! (Or whatever soft drink/water you prefer!) Come to Kats Kave to enjoy visiting with old classmates before our “homegrown” Roadrunners, led by Bubby Johnston, take the stage later in the afternoon with Rock n Roll tunes of days gone by. We can hardly wait!!

On Friday night, July 15, 5:00 pm, Foothills Restaurant is offering a special dinner meal for Nabs Party goers. Hardy McCormick and Southern Thunder will be the band that night. Reservations should be made by calling Foothills 601-287-8019 by July 12. Sounds exciting!

We hope to see you in Forest during this Nabs Party Weekend. Please keep covid protocol in mind. Be prepared to observe whatever precautions you think you need, and be considerate of others. Thanks everyone and stay safe.

Special thanks to Kay Smith Hodges for providing this updated info. Stay tuned for the next update, coming soon!!

It was surely good to learn that Gayla Gatewood Kaye-Steed was able to get her mom, Barbara Gatewood, out of the house to enjoy a movie with family in Pearl. Gayla, Shane and Lexie Steed of Olive branch spent several days last week visiting.

Allen and Mitzi Breland were in Oxford on Father’s Day weekend, and enjoyed a visit there with their son Jack, his wife, Megan and grandsons, Mac and Marty of Memphis.

We look forward to more details on Diane and Gene Walkers big birthday celebration, attending last week’s Cubs-Cardinals game in Chicago at Wrigley Field. This is really how memories are made! Sending Really BIG Birthday Wishes, Gene!!

Sending to all best wishes for a safe and happy Fourth of July!!

Please send your news to us by email, at maybethmo@aol.com. Let us hear from you!