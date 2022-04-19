Forest Elementary School is excited to announce kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year! Registration will be held in the Forest Elementary Auditorium from 8:30-2:00 April 27 and April 28. Potential students who have reached the age of 5 on or before September 1, 2022 may register for kindergarten.

Parents of potential kindergarten students must provide two current proofs of residency at registration. Two of the following items showing the physical street address will be accepted as proof of residency (Post office box addresses are not acceptable.)

• Filed Homestead Exemption Application Form

• Mortgage Documents or Property Deed

• Apartment or Home Lease (Must include parent/guardian’s name, date, address and amount of rent)

• Current Water Bill

• Current Gas Bill

• Current Electricity Bill

• Driver’s License, Consular ID or State ID

• MS Road and Bridge Tax and Registration Receipt (Car tag receipt)

In addition to two proofs of residency, parents must also complete the registration information packet and provide a copy of the child’s birth certificate, the child’s Social Security card and the proper immunization (Form 121) report issued through the family physician or health department.

If you have any questions about kindergarten registration, feel free to contact Lynn Atkison, school counselor, at 601-469-3073 extension 3004.