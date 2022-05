Lackey celebrates

Wed,05/18/22-10:53AM, 281 Reads

Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers visited Lackey Convelesent Home last Wednesday to sign a proclamation recognizing the facility and National Nursing Home Week, May 9-15. Residents and staff celebrated with a balloon release outside. Pictured is Lackey CEO Sydney Sawyer, Chambers, and Sandra Martin, Lackey Nursing Home Administrator.

