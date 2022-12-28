Giving back to others was simply what Scott Mangum did. That dedication to service did not stop when the beloved community leader and school teacher passed away just a few weeks ago after his bout with cancer.

His wife, Christy Mangum, and others in Morton and the surrounding communities have made sure that one of the things he most enjoyed during this time of year continued. Christy spearheaded the 2022 Scott Mangum Memorial Santa Project, and to say it was a success is an understatement.

The students/parents, faculty, and staff of Bettye Mae Jack Middle School were responsible for over 700 toys themselves. Christy and Scott Mangum’s son, Cooper Mangum, also played an integral role in organizing the project at the middle school, and he even “took a pie” in the face as part of the fundraising efforts. Cooper was honored to wear his father’s Santa Claus suit as he helped to distribute toys during this project as well.

Other donations and funds came from throughout the local community. Local volunteers helped to organize, package, label, and deliver the gifts throughout various locations. Even members of our local police department helped out with this project.

Christy had this to say about the amazing support shown to her and her family in their efforts to continue this special project that was so close to Scott’s heart:

“The outpouring of love has been overwhelming, but Morton has always been amazingly benevolent. I really should never be surprised at what God can do through this community! We have been privileged to be the recipient of this gift giving from building a house for “Cowboy,” to various ministry needs requested through Lifespring, and in helping make sure Scott lived his last days knowing he was loved and appreciated.

“When I asked the community to help us collect a few hundred toys to give out to our kids, I hoped we’d be able to get about 200-250 toys. No words can express how it felt to see, not 300 toys, but 300 brown bags filled with toys, hats, socks, gloves, and, of course, the Billy Graham’s Life Book (if you know Scott Mangum, you know). I am truly grateful for the community of Morton. This year’s Santa Project was definitely more than I ever dreamed. Scott would definitely be gleaming and telling anyone who could sit still long enough to listen about how incredible this Santa project turned out.”