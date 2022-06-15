Miss Starkville Lydia Bishop, a Sebastopol High School graduate, is in Vicksburg this week with her eye on the title of Miss Mississippi.

Bishop is a senior at Mississippi State majoring in Marketing. At MSU she is a member of the BSU Connect team, and was a finalist for New Maroon Camp Counselor. She is also very active in her sorority Alpha Chi Omega where she serves as a member of the Public Relations and Marketing Council, a board member, photography chair, and as senior representative on the Chapter Relations and Standards board.

Prior to heading to MSU, at East Central Community College, Bishop served as student body treasurer, in Warrior Corps, served as a member of the Centralette Dance Team, and was a member of the Students for Life Club.

Bishop’s social impact initiative for Miss Mississippi is “End It Movement.” This initiative aims to end sex trafficking in Mississippi. She wants to be a voice for millions who do not have one.

Bishop will be doing a dance routine to “The Way You Make Me Feel” for her talent.

Bishop participated in the Miss Mississippi Parade on Monday and had her private interview Tuesday. She will have her on-stage interview today, Wednesday, as well as pitch her social impact statement.

Talent competition for Bishop is Thursday night and she will walk the Red Carpet Friday night. The finals are Saturday evening at 8:00 p.m. when a new Miss Mississippi will be crowned live on television. This year’s competitions are also being streamed live Wednesday through Saturday nights at missmisslive.com. Local affiliates WLBT and WTOK will air the finals Saturday night.