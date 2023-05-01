Bank of Forest will honor two veteran employees next week on the occasion of their retirement which was at the end of December.

BOF Compliance Officer Jim Thompson and Loan Officer Denise Barnes are well respected members of the bank family as well as the Forest and Scott County community.

“Jim and Denise have been pillars at Bank of Forest for a long time,” Allen Breland, Chairman and CEO said of the two. “Both of them have played vital roles in the success of our bank and their wisdom and institutional knowledge will be greatly missed.”

Bank President and COO, Drew Kenna echoed Breland’s remarks.

“Jim Thompson is our ‘everything’ guy at Bank of Forest,” Kenna said. “There is nothing that he can’t do and no questions that he can’t answer. We will miss his expertise and his friendship; and we wish him all the happiness in his well-deserved retirement.”

“Denise Barnes is one of a kind,” Kenna said. “Our customers will miss her smiling face, but even they don’t realize all of the work that she puts in behind the scenes for Bank of Forest to be successful. For example, she has planned and executed numerous activities such as our “Banker’s Dozen” dinners, bank Christmas parties, and many other events for us throughout each year. We will miss her thoughtfulness and dedication and wish her a full, happy retirement.”

Breland said Thompson has always been a critical member of the bank’s team.

“As our compliance officer, Jim has kept the bank on the straight and narrow by helping us navigate the various complex bank regulations that we must contend with on a daily basis,” he said. “He is a critical part in the operation of the bank that the public rarely witnesses. Jim is well respected in the banking community and is regarded as one of the top compliance officers in the state. Bank of Forest is fortunate to have someone as experienced as Heather Craft to come in and fill his position.”

Breland had equal praise for Barnes. “For 40 years Denise has been an inspiration to many in our organization,” He said. “She came to the bank with little to no financial background and worked her way up to one of the most popular loan officers in the county. Her love for her customers and her willingness to help others made her stand out among her peers. This is evident with her work in the Homewood community and our Bankers Dozen group. She will be greatly missed but we feel confidant her customers will be well taken care of by our lending staff.”

Thompson is married to Patti Thompson, they have a son, Brad, and daughter, Stacy Harris as well as four grandchildren, Wright and Olivia Thompson, and Connor and Colin Harris.

He is a member of the Lions Club - Melvin Jones Fellow recipient, served with Habitat for Humanity, is a First Baptist Church Deacon and treasurer. The Mississippi State Graduate is handy with tools as a hobby. He began working at Bank of Forest October 1, 1988 as a loan officer and he has served as the bank’s Compliance Officer since 1992.

Barnes began working at Bank of Forest on January 2, 1983. She was originally hired as a loan secretary, managed personnel, and became a loan officer in 1988.

Barnes is a graduate of Pearl Public Schools, Hinds Community College (formerly Hinds Jr. College); Mississippi School of Banking; and Louisiana Graduate School of Banking. She is a former member of Pro-Mississippi Leadership Program sponsored by the Kellogg Foundation at MSU (1994-1996); a former director of the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce; 2007 recipient of the Chamber’s Ivan Bagley Award; 1991 Scott County Professional Woman of the Year; and a member and treasurer of Homewood Baptist Church.

Barnes is married to Jeff Barnes. They have a son, Brian, and a daughter Jennifer as well as two grandchildren, Hagen and Emma.

The reception honoring Barnes and Thompson will be held on Thursday, January 12, from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Bank of Forest.