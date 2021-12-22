Eli Box and Brielle Bush, both of Columbus, Mississippi, announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. The wedding and reception will be held at Pierce Castle in Decatur, Mississippi on Saturday, April 16, 2022 in the afternoon.

Eli is the son of Mark and Jenny Box, also of Columbus, MS. Grandparents are Edward & Carolyn Leonard of Purvis, MS (formerly of Forest) and Charles and Kay Box of Columbus, MS. Eli is a graduate of Golden Triangle Early College High School (2019) and East Mississippi Community College (2019). He will graduate in May 2022 from Mississippi University for Women with a degree in Business Management. Eli is a member of the Brotherhood of Beta Kappa Tau and is a Specialist in the Mississippi Army National Guard serving as a member of the 113th Military Police Company in Brandon. He is employed at Malco Theater in Columbus.

Brielle is the daughter of Angela Moore of Canton, Mississippi. Grandparents are Thomas and Lisa Massingill of Columbus, MS; Paul and Robin Evans of Canton, MS; the late Wayne Bush, Sr. of Reform, Alabama, and the late Hazel Bush of Carrollton, Alabama. Her great-grandmother is Mary Enies Massingill of Columbus, MS. Brielle is a graduate of Golden Triangle Early College High School (2019), East Mississippi Community College (2019), and Mississippi University for Women (2021). With her bachelor's in biology, Brielle plans to seek a career in medicine. Brielle is a member of the Mam’Selle Social Club and BlackList Honorary Social Club. She is employed at Kidz-N-Play in Columbus.