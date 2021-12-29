Haley Leeanne Shuler of Forest and Jonathan Hunter Fortenberry also of Forest have announced their wedding plans.

Hailey is the daughter of Hubert and Teresa Shuler of Forest.

Hunter is the son of Khaled Abdeen of Vicksburg and Stephanie Gonsoulin of Dularge, Louisiana and the grandson of Jonathan and Kathy Barnett of Jasper, Alabama; and Steve and Susan Windham of Forest

The bride-elect is a graduate of Scott Central High School, and East Central Community College with an Associate’s Degree of Nursing. She is a registered nurse at Merit Health Rankin.

The prospective groom is a graduate of Forest High School. He attended MSU for aerospace engineering, and graduated from East Central Community College with an Associate’s Degree of Nursing. Hunter is a catheterization laboratory registered nurse at Merit Health River Oaks

The wedding ceremony will be be held January 30, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in Mendenhall, MS. The officiant will be Bailey Guice. A reception will follow the ceremony. Friends and relatives are invited to attend.