The life and legacy of Krystal Tucker was celebrated in Milwaukee where family and friends shared their love and respect for her. Her parents, Barbara and Joe Tucker, reflected on their love for Krystal in a most unique and special manner. They were obviously overcome with pain and sadness and yet, they offered appreciation to persons in attendance and participating in the services in person, and via livestreaming. Her father expressed concerns about the direction of our society as it relates to the war against domestic terrorism and violence. Her mother shared her reactions to receiving the news of her daughter’s transition, and the loving support that followed. Let us keep Krystal’s mother and father in our prayers as well as other family members and friends. She is remembered. A local memorial service will be conducted Saturday, February 26 at Evans Memorial Funeral Home.

A beautiful Celebration of Life was held February 19th for Mrs. Evelyn Yvonne Hall Williams at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Henry Patrick officiated and delivered her eulogy. Dr. Debra Brewer was the program guide. Her great-Granddaughter, Aalayah Williams, delivered a Tribute Message from her son, Quitman; expressions were shared by Mesdames Carolyn Knowles and Bobbie Hollins, both Concord Church members; her grandson James Williams, Jr. who shared the song, “I Should Wear a Crown.”; and Forest Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton and Bank of Forest President Allen Breland. Please continue to remember her family in your prayers especially her husband, Henry Quitman (Milford) Williams, and sons, James Clifton and Henry Quitman, Jr. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the January 28th transition of Mrs. Lois C. Lee whose Memorial was Saturday, February 19th at Holifield Funeral Home. Ms. Katrina Powell was the mistress of ceremony and other program participants were Takishia Lee, Roxanne Fairchilds, Carl Roos, Duneesha Walker, and Kiersta Abram. Please keep her family in your prayers.

A Home Going Celebration was held February 19th at Harmony M. B. Church for Mrs. Ozie Ree Ealy, 1969 graduate of Murphy High School. Rev. Dr. Harold B. Kennedy officiated, and Mrs. Shirley Mann was the mistress of ceremony. Other program participants were Natasha Townsend, Revs. Eric McBound and Dewayne Bloodsaw, Willie Townsend, and Shirley Mann. Our prayers are with her family especially her son, Adam Earl Ealy, and siblings. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Andrew Viverette who was memorialized Saturday, February 19th at Evans Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Brian Bartlett delivered his eulogy. Please remember his children, Curtis, Byron, and Daniel, in your prayers. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Joe Louis Townsend, former Head Start Bus Driver, whose Grave Side Service was held Saturday, February 19th at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Rev. Charles Bell, Jr. officiated and delivered the eulogy and Mrs. Esther Perry was the mistress of ceremony. Please remember his family, especially his wife, Mrs. Gladys Williams Townsend, in your prayers. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

A Grave Side Service will be held for Mr. William Boyd Tuesday, February 22nd at the Veterans’ Cemetery in Newton. Please keep his family in your prayers. His final arrangements were entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Recent events and instances of bullying, suicides, and violence among students and youth have caused great concerns in our local communities especially in the educational arena. The Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. family joins partners and other community residents who offer assistance to students and families experiencing these problems and entertaining suicidal thoughts.

Our prayers are with our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Kitty Colbert, Bonnie Russell Hodge, Frances Madden, LaToya McClendon, Tanya Bobbitt, Flo Chambers, Iris O’Neal Gray, Deborrah Hyde, Gail Lee, LaVerne Edney, Lamar Gatewood, Idell Payton, Tommie Joe Wash, Beverly Hollingsworth, Rita Reverette, Mitch and Mary Nichols,

During the Seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time, Pastor Suarez-Pasillas reminded St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners to analyze their lives and note what they are doing and what they are not doing. He referenced Jesus’ mandates to his followers in Luke 6:27-38. Jesus has a list set forth in this Scripture which includes “loving those who hate us” and praying for those who cause us physical harm. If someone has hurt us, overwhelm that person with your kindness, just as God has overwhelmed us with kindness and mercy. Who among us is loving our enemies?

The St. Michael Synod will be held Sunday, February 27th following Mass at 10:00 a.m. for English and 7:00 p.m. for Spanish. Ash Wednesday services will be held Wednesday, March 2nd at 5:00 p.m. for English and Vietnamese, and 7:00 p.m. for Spanish.

Little Rock M. B. Church Sunday Service sermon theme was “Overcoming Low Expectations.” Scriptures referenced were Mark 4:26-29, and Isaiah 55:11. The church can be bound by low expectations when we don’t trust God fully and become impatient. We wonder why it is taking so long to receive an answer when we pray. If you’re asking God for small things like tomatoes, they can be grown in the matter of weeks but it takes years to grow and oak tree. Are you believing God for little things or big things? As the big harvest is being prepared, God also has to prepare you to handle it. The heart (soil) must be right so that the seed (Word) that’s being sown can grow in you. Whatever need you have, there is a seed (Word) for it. We have 66 books of the Bible which is nothing but seed. God’s word will not return unto Him void. It shall accomplish that which it was sent out for. There’s a difference in burying and planting. Burying, I put it underground expecting nothing to come up. Planting, I put it underground and look for the harvest to come!

It is always good to hear from one of our faithful readers, native son, and actor Lawrence Evans.

The JSU Scott County Alumni Chapter’s Scholarship Raffle to be held April 2nd will include 1st place prize 50” color tv, 2nd place $100 Walmart Gift Card, and 3rd place Vowell’s $50 Gift Card. Additional information may be obtained from President Albert Gray or any JSU Alumni member.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Colby (Chelsea) Yarbrough as they celebrate, along with grandparents, Dr. Jay and Mrs. Jodi Sorrell, the birth of twin girls, Magnolia Elizabeth, and Clover Grace, who were born January 19th. Magnolia (‘Maggie’) weighed 5.7 pounds, and Clover (‘Chloe’) weighed 5.3 pounds. Big brother Cameron joined in the celebration of the twins’ arrival. Double love and double congratulations!

Happy birthday greetings to babies born between February 25th and March 5th, namely; Zakiya Nicks, Gary Butler, and Vangela Wade (25), Mariah Butler and Joetta Sanders (26), Martavious Odom, Luchiano Campuzano, and Jadarius McClendon (27). Andrew Murrell, Ollie Darby, Betty Jones, Loretta Brown, Brian Kimble, Alexus Rasco and Violetta Davis (28), Kendrick Haralson and Lillian Gray (1), and Undrae Evans, Bobbie Harris Greer, Mary Patrick, Shonda Sanders, Latia Brantley, and Joseph Greenhouse (3).

Answer to Black History Month Quiz #657: MS State University Associate Professor of Art, Alexander Bostic, was the artist who played a pivotal role by painting the portrait of Edmonia Lewis. It was used in the Black Heritage Stamp of Edmonia Lewis issued January 26, 2022. Sculptor Edmonia Lewis was the first African American and Native American to earn international recognition as a sculptor. Mrs. Susie Jackson Boyd provided the correct answer.

Black History Month Quiz Teaser #658: Who was the first African American admitted to the University of MS School of Law? What was the year? Did he/she graduate? If so, when, and if not, why not?