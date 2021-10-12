During a beautiful memorial Homegoing, former Scott County Election Commissioner Mrs. Fannie Mae Bradford was remembered by her granddaughter as one who took pride in serving others and believing that justice and equality were coming “At Last.” Her Homegoing was held December 3rd at Sylvester U. M. Church with Pastor Rev. E. J. Shepard officiating and delivering her eulogy. Her granddaughter, Erin Shakira Roth, was the mistress of ceremony. Other program participants included Rev. Tristian Hardaway, Bernice Montgomery, Heroines of Jericho, Representative Tom Miles (who presented a proclamation from the MS House of Representatives), Attorney Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Millicent Robinson, Faye Bradford, Kenneth Bradford, Minister Ernestine Reed, Demond Bradford, and MS Care Center representative Victoria Hodge. Please continue to keep her family in your prayers. W. F. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with Mrs. Bradford’s final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Ms. Patricia Barlow who transitioned December 2nd. Ms. Barlow was a student at the Paul Purdy Employability and Employment Training Program previously housed at the Slaughter Memorial Library. Please keep her family in your prayers.

Our prayers continue to be with the family of Mr. Oscar Depriest Fortune. Visitation will take place December 10th from noon until 7:00 p.m. and from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Friday, December 11th at Evans Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service is scheduled for December 11th at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Lena Church in Walnut Grove.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Eddie Futch whose Homegoing Celebration was Saturday, December 4th at Little Rock M. B. Church. Pastor Rev. Sheldon Thomas officiated and delivered Mr. Futch’s eulogy. Pastor Odell Hopkins and Deacon R. C. Williams participated in the program. Our prayers are with his family, especially his wife, Alice Burks Futch, daughter Bridgette (Garey) McDaniel, and brother Sammie Lee Futch. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Latoya McClendon who expressed appreciation for prayers, Bonnie Russell Hodge, Minnie Evans (wife of John Lee Evans), Larry Bobbitt, Julian Parker, Gail Lee, Minister Helen Reed Aikens, Mae Jane Kimble, Lamar Gatewood, Tommy Joe Wash, Elaine Thomas, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Anthony “Pee Wee” Jones, Mildred Guyse, London Thompson, and other readers facing health challenges.

Congratulations to the Scott Central School and Football Team for their victory over Leflore County with a score of 72 to 24!!!!! With this win, they reign as the 2021 State MHSAA 2A Division Football Champs! Way to go Scott Central Football Team and Coach Stockstill!!! Thanks for bringing that special title to Scott County!!!

Over 50,000 fans attended the SWAC Championship game Saturday, December 4th at the Veterans Memorial Stadium. The JSU Tigers defeated Prairie View A & M (27-10) for the SWAC title. Jackson State won the first SWAC title since 2007. The Tigers will continue to prepare for the Cricket Celebration Bowl where they meet South Carolina State in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 18th!!! Congratulations to Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders and the JSU Tiger family!!!!

Congratulations to Forest native, Eric Taylor, who won first place in the Best JSU Tailgating Dish by WJTV anchors who attended the SWAC Championship game. His specialty was Smoked Grilled Ribs! Delicious way to go!

MHV members enjoyed the Creative Christmas held November 18th. Cluster Club President Carolyn Macon thanked members for their participation especially the baking/cooking contestants. Connie Wash won second place for her old fashion Cornflake Candy and second place for her 7-Up Pound Cake; Dorothy Strong won second place on her Cornflake Candy; Bobbye Carter won first place on her Peanut Cluster; and Cynthia Melton won “Sweepstakes” and first place on her “Cowboy Caviar,” the appetizer made with blackeye peas and other healthy vegetables. She dedicated the honor in memory of the late Club member Connie Stewart because as Melton stated, “Connie was NOT a fan of this dish.”

The Cluster Club members thank all vendors and community folks who came out and stopped by their booth. They especially thank MS State University Extension employees and other for making this event a success.

It was a treat to shop at the Forest Public Library during the Silent Auction. We encourage our readers to view the auction items. There is still time to place your bid — auction closes at 5:00 Monday, December 13th. Branch Manager Diane McLaurin welcomes all who are interested in this fundraiser to come in and place their bid.

The Second Sunday of Advent was celebrated with Fr. Adolfo Suarez Pasillas encouraging parishioners to prepare for the coming of Christ. He referenced Luke 3:4 -6 and reminded us that we need to work and prepare ourselves to reflect Christ through our actions. The Gospel, Isaiah 40:3 and Luke 3:4, showed that it was up to John the Baptist to “prepare the way of the Lord.” We can recall God’s blessings in our lives and all He has done in sending Jesus to save us. That can help make our waiting a little sweeter; it can also lead us to trust Him a little more deeply. We can praise God while we are waiting, for what He has already done, and for what He will do in the future. We can also praise God for what He is doing right now. He is working in our families, churches, and our world. As we praise Him, our hope will rise, and our faith will grow stronger.

The Feast of the Immaculate Conception will be celebrated Wednesday, December 8th starting at 4:00 (Vietnamese); 5:00 (English); Our Lady of Guadalupe Rosary at 7:00; and 8:00 (Spanish). All will be held in Forest, and 7:00 in Morton.

“Don’t Touch That Dial” was the theme of Pastor Rev. Sheldon Thomas’s sermon during the Little Rock M.B. Church service the first Sunday in December. Scriptures referenced were Matthew 1:1-17, and Luke 1:28-34. The old television message, “don’t touch that dial” didn’t want us to miss what was coming up next. “Pause a moment for our sponsor” was another message for us to adhere to in order to know more about the people behind the scenes. Don’t be too quick to change seasons. We must stay tuned to what God is doing in our lives behind the scenes. He is working and blessing us in the midst of our circumstances and situations. Every day we are able to get up… Merry Christmas! Got food on the table …Merry Christmas! We have the activity of our limbs…Merry Christmas! Mary asked, “How can this be?” We don’t always understand how God works. Somethings about God cannot be explained, they just have to be revealed unto us. Whatever we’re going through in this life, we must sign on just like Mary did and say, “Let it be unto me according to your Word.” Merry Christmas!!!

Special belated birthday greetings to Legacy Change Agent Forest native Mrs. Beverly Jo White Robinson who now resides in GA. Her mother, Mrs. Elizabeth White, was one of the original residents of the Slaughter Subdivision.

Happy Birthday Greetings to babies born between December 7 through December 15th, namely Laura Thevenet and Chiquita McClendon (10), KaJarvis Amos, Randy Burks, Bobby Butler, and Brayden Ross (11), Nurivet Leal-Santiago and Robert Nelson (12), Amos Holifield (13), Phyllis Stephens (14), Eric Parker, Jr., Amy Kyzar, and Tyler Hollingsworth (15).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 647: Mr. Herman Patrick became the first African American elected official in Scott County November 4, 1975 when he was elected Constable of Beat 5. Congratulations to Mrs. Susie Boyd who provided the correct response.

Quiz Teaser # 648: Which Scott County native was the youngest permanent U. S. Congressional staffer?