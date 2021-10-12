Happy Birthday:

Dec. 10: Elizabeth Eichelberger, John Lewis, Barry Petterson, Lee Cadden, Maggie Fairchild, Jimmy Woods, Clay Busbea, Edwin Clark, Jessica Roxannbe Pace, Dwight Hurtt, Tyler Coward, Taylor Coward.

Dec. 11: Lonnie Waltman, Jeff Grafton, Mike Beard, Cheryl Ann Jones, Mandy Jones, Mrs. E. E. May, Bonnie Harvey, Ruthie Fulcher, Mrs. W. D. McCann, Miriam Stewert, Carrie Ann Parkes, Lindsey Chance, Mark Millsaps, Becky Harrell, Pequita Duncan, Crystal Stone.

Dec.12: Cindy Watkins, Mrs. W. B. Spence, Lauren Blackley, Jim Lackey, Jr., Debbie Moss, Jan Dukes, George Warriner, Iris King, Donna Hunt, Jenny Ros, Eric Adkins, Jean Cox.

Dec.13: Alicia Eure, Casey Chambers, Carol McDill, Ruby McDill, Ann Nanney Boyette, Kristy Walsh Sessums, Kay Harrison, David Webb, Melanie Roberts, Paul Valentine, Sara Elizabeth Lowrey, Sara Grace Hunter.

Dec.14: Kelly Ball, Linda Smith Warren, Laura Lewis, George Thrash, Joni Gunderson, Thomas Warren, Jill Rigby, Andy Wedgeworth, Marie Epting.

Dec.15: Ann Putman, J. P. Stewart, Betty Watkins, Stephanie Huff, William B. Huggins, Bill Payne, Freddy Phillips, Lora Watkins, Tracey Gaddis Crawford, Becky Beard.

Dec.16: Susan Stegall Warren, David R. Beard, Ruby Fountain, Felicia Colquitt, Peggy Gainey, Ann Myers, Mary S. Weber, Jennifer Lackey Cook, Samantha Wolf, Randy Emmons, Sherry Hurtt, Scott Karnatz.

Two of the world famous Forest hippies, John Huff and Mark Jones, were seen entering the Atlanta Mercedes Benz Dome on Thursday evening, November 11, 2021 to attend a concert by the most famous rock & roll band of all time, The Rolling Stones. These two decrepit old curmudgeons, John & Mark, from Forest were joined by thousands of other 70 year old plus men & women from across the South in what resembled a reunion of the flower power generation from the Sixties. It was two hours of musical nirvana to sit and listen to everybod’s favorite band. The concert was not without sadness though because it was the first tour without The Rolling Stones original drummer of 60 years, Charlie Watts, who died of a stroke at the age of 80 on August 24, 2021.The band did a special tribute to Charlie Watts as part of the concert. It was the 11th Rolling Stones concert since 1964 that John had attended and the 8th for Mark. It was indeed a great evening had by all and the best part of the entire concert was when Mick Jagger announced that the boys would do it again in 2022! So stay tuned......

Irene, Steve, Karon, Russell and Mary Martin and Tara and Zac Whittington were Thanksgiving guests of the Wayne and Cathy Harvey family.

First time visitor of Irene Martin this week was Nancy Jones, of Pulaski.

The Citizens of the Year reception held on Thursday at Colbert Commons was such a nice and well-attended event. Congratulations to Bill, Sandra and Elizabeth Ann Lovett, and thanks to the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce for hosting!!

Gayla Steed of Olive Branch arrived in Forest on Monday and accompanied her folks, Lamar and Barbara Gatewood, to Jackson on Tuesday for her dad’s treatment.

Visiting in Birmingham over the Thanksgiving holidays was Loren Ormond McKibbens. She and Missy McKibbens Roper were among many taking part in the surprise welcoming of Loren Jane Roper at the Birmingham International Airport. This was Loren Jane’s first visit back home since beginning her freshman year at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia. From there, the family, accompanied by Uncle Woods McKibbens of Homewood, drove directly to Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama vs Tennessee game. Also visiting his mom, sister and niece on Friday, on his way to a friend’s hunting camp in northern Alabama, was Kib McKibbens of Tuscaloosa. Loren Jane returned to Alexandria on Monday, following Thanksgiving.

Also gathering together over the holiday weekend were Dianne and Gene Walker and the Coffer family of Homewood, Alabama, their daughter, Christy and Paul, and children, Grace and Thomas. Dianne’s mother Selma Rushing, celebrated her November birthday during this holiday period.

One of a parent’s worst fears happened when Peri Mitchell was involved in an accident last week. Thankfully, she and her friend were okay, but it was a frightening experience that made the news all along the coast. Peri’s parents are Forest native Mitch (Dr. Joe) and Jennifer Mitchell, of Biloxi, and grandfather, Rhett Mitchell.

The family is thankful that Peri and others involved in the accident were able to walk away. They also wished to express their appreciation to everyone involved in the wreck who helped the teenager. As Jennifer stated, “Vehicles can be replaced. Praise God for protecting everyone involved.”

Thanks to those sharing news for this week’s column. Send us an update of your activities or/and visitors during this holiday season to maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you!!