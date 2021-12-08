Proud of the Rebels

Very few athletic teams have the privilege to say they were part of a team that finished the season with a perfect record. The 2021 Scott Central Rebel Varsity Football Team has that privilege. The Rebels finished their season in spectacular fashion by thoroughly tromping over Leflore County to clinch the title of State 2A Champions. What an incredible accomplishment and feat that will give these young men a feeling of accomplishment they will never forget.

The Mississippi High School Football Coaches All-State Teams were just announced. These all-state teams are voted on by coaches around the state who are members of the Mississippi Association of Coaches. Named from Scott Central were: Coach of the Year, Jeff Stockstill; Offensive Player of the Year, Quez Goss; First Team Offense, Dee Burks and Javieon Butler; First Team Defense, Zach Parodi and Michael Patrick; and Second Team Defense, Omarion Jackson and Jhatavious Slack. Trey Edwards was named Scholar Athlete of Championship Game and Quez Goss was named Most Valuable Player. Congratulations to all of the players and coaches on their amazing and unforgettable season.

Recent guest of Irene Martin were Pvt. Logan Steptoe and Abby Miles, Pelahatchie. Go ahead and mark your calendars so you do not miss the recital of Mrs. Irene Martin’s students on Sunday, December 19, at 2:00 p.m. at the Walnut Grove Methodist Church. Performing will be Abigail and Anna King, Tristan Jones and Nic Boswell, Harperville; Kylie and Brynnley Powell, Jessica Ferrell, Madison Sturrup, and Layla Waggoner, Forest; Calei Gilstrap, Morton; Betty Wilkerson, Lake; and Shirley Jones and Nathan Jones, Walnut Grove.

Congratulations to new parents, Justin and Lindsey Jones, and big sister, Emery, on the arrival on November 23rd of Miss Willa Ruby.

Also, congratulations to Andrew and Katelyn Strickland on the arrival of Morgan Ryan on November 24th. They are all doing well and gave their grandparents reasons to be especially thankful and happy this Thanksgiving.