On February 25, 1927, Ola Gordon gave birth to Kenneth and Keith Gordon, fraternal twins, with Kenneth being born first. Their father was Sebe Gordon. Kenneth departed from this life on October 19, 2006.

Keith’s children, Ronald, Ramona and Mary Lou (with a lot of help from his granddaughter, Jessica) surprised him with a birthday celebration on February 26, 2022, at his home in Forkville. His oldest daughter, Sharron, who lives in Texas, was unable to attend. Many grandchildren and great grands, along with his youngest and only living brother, Jack Gordon, were in attendance.

It was a happy celebration that created many memories.