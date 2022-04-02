We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Lovett who passed Saturday, January 29th with her sons at her bedside. Mrs. Lovett, a dedicated and committed Forest Public School teacher for many years, was recently honored as one of the 2021 Forest Citizens of the Year. Please keep her family in your prayers especially her sons, Allen and Jeff. Memorial arrangements were incomplete at press time. Wolf Funeral Home has been entrusted with her final arrangements.

Please remember the family of Ms. Debra Jackson whose life will be honored Saturday, February 5th at 11:30 at Union Grove M. B. Church. Visitation will be Friday, February 4th from 12 noon until 7:00 at Evans Memorial Funeral Home at 247 Walker Street in Forest.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Willie Lewis, a 1970 graduate of North Scott High School. He was married to the late Mrs. Josephine Gatewood Lewis. Our prayers are with his son, Boris. Memorial Services will be held February 5th in Jackson, Michigan.

Our prayers are with Rev. Charles Watkins and family with the transition of his sister, Mrs. Dove Louise Chambers, who recently turned 103 years old. Mrs. Chambers was pastor of the Jesus Community Church in Russellville, KY at the time of her death. She was one of eighteen children, of which four siblings remain. Please keep Rev. Charles and Mrs. Ester Denson Watkins in your prayers.

A beautiful memorial was held for Mrs. Melissa Ann Ficklin January 29th at Mt. Moriah M. B. Church with Elder Vernada Pinkston officiating. Charron Bilbro sang a musical tribute and Vernell Thomas delivered the eulogy. Mrs. Ficklin’s smile was always visible as she shared her love. Our prayers are with her family especially her husband Orlando Pinkston, and children, Gregory, Standish, and Christopher Ficklin. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

A special Loving Memory Memorial was held for Mrs. Lucille Scott Warnsley Parker Saturday, January 29th at the W. F. Mapp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sheldon Thomas officiating and delivering her eulogy, The Master of Ceremony was Mr. J. Van Thames and Mrs. Beverly Woods shared tribute remarks. Our prayers are with her family especially her three grandchildren, Roy Warnsley, Jr., Kim Warnsley, and Keisha Warnsley.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Jerome Mabry, Sandra and Bill Lovett, LaToya McClendon, Lamar Gatewood, Bonnie Russell Hodge, Iris O’Neal Gray, Gail Lee, John Lee Evans, Flo Chambers, Tommy Joe Wash, LaVerne Edney, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Rita Revette, Viola Morgan, Beverly Hollingsworth, London Thompson, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

St. Michael Catholic Church Priest, Fr. Adolfo Suarez Pasillas, delivered Sunday’s homily which focused on the meaning of “Faith.” It is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen. We completely submit our intellect and will to God. With our whole being, we give our assent to God, the revealer. Sacred Scripture calls this human response to God, the author of revelation, “the obedience of Faith.” For miracles to happen, faith is essential. He cited Naaman who was cleaned from his leprosy, and the widow of Zarephath who shared her food. Faith and obedience of faith are necessary if we want to experience miracles in our own lives.

Little Rock M. B. Church Pastor, Rev. Sheldon Thomas, delivered his Sunday sermon entitled, “Redeeming the Fire.” Scriptures referenced were 2 Timothy 1:3-7 and 1 Thessalonians 5:19. During the pandemic, many have let their flame for God’s service turn to a flicker. It’s time to fan into flames the gift that God has so kindly blessed us with. A gift is not a gift until it’s given away. Apple trees don’t grow apples for themselves to eat. I believe Paul was telling young Timothy that his faith must not be occasional, but it must be God’s abiding presence. We cannot continue quenching the Spirit. We must let the fire burn continuously. The most powerful weapon in the world is a soul set on fire for God.

Congratulations to Monica M. Kincaid, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. McKinley (Loreatha) Kincaid of Morton. She has been blessed and honored to birth her first book, “Undefeated: Overcoming Life’s Battles with the Word of God.” This book addresses concerns about many in the church who are hurting in silence and dealing with strongholds, sexual sins, rejections, discouragement, and other concerns. A graduate of Morton High School, Jackson State University, and MS College, Ms. Kincaid used her pain, her hang-ups, and her habits as a testimony to encourage God’s people through her book. This former Forest Municipal School District instructor is currently employed as a Senior Capacity Analyst at Nissan. Her book is $11 and is available through lUniverse.-com, Barnes & Noble, and on Amazon. For additional information, contact her at 601-278-5299.

Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation has added two Adopt A Classroom teachers, Mrs. Natalie H. Shepard of Hawkins Middle School and Mr. Jason Perry of Lake Middle School. They join Mrs. Kathern Qualls and Dr. Rhonda Kelley (Forest Elementary School), Mrs. Frances Richmond (Morton High School), Mrs. Debra Lowery (Bettye Mae Jack Middle School), Mrs. Chiquita McClendon (Scott Central Attendance Center), Coach Datodrick Pinkston (Forest High School), and Mrs. Carolyn Macon (Forest Head Start). Superintendent Dr. Glinda Nickson (Newton Municipal School District), Lake Middle School Principal Dr. Sharon Hoye, Mrs. Susie Boyd, Forest Substitute Teacher, and Jackson State University Administrator Dr. Tangelia Kelley are also involved with the Program.

The monthly meeting of the Scott County MHV Leaders Training/County Council met January 25th at the Scott County MSU Extension Service. Program participants were Mesdames Frisky Roland, Dorothy Strong, Cynthia Slaughter Melton, Lanay Russum, Sandy Parker, Shana Keyes, Kathy Warren, and Anita Webb. Among other business matters, it was announced that the Sub-District (5-County) Meeting is cancelled due to COVID.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born during February 4th – 9th, namely Shelia Williams, JaVontae Spivey, and Tawanna Clark (5), Howard Burks, Tivairus Grahan, and Sophia Clark (6), Jasmine Gray (7), Andrae Ward and Shirley Harper (8), and Abdu Clark, Tyailieka “Tye” Lay, Arkeavies Clark, and Carolyn Macon (9)

Answer to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Quiz Teaser #654: The Rev. Dr. Martin King, Jr., visited Tougaloo College in Jackson, MS on more than five occasions where he delivered his sermons and addresses in the historic Woodworth Chapel. Once again, Murfreesboro, TN retired professor, Dr. Cheryl Slaughter Ellis, provided the correct answer.

Black History Quiz Teaser #655: Which African American midwife/doula delivered more babies, including a diversity of races, in her life time than most doctors?