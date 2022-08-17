Pay Attention

Our Pastor’s 4th Year Anniversary was really wonderful. The introduction of the Master of Ceremony was done by Dr. Locord Wilson. The Master of Ceremony was Brother Thomas Wilson. The Entrance of Honorees was Pastor Wesley Griffin and 1st Lady Marilyn Griffin. Escorting and Pinning of the Flowers was done by Brother Darrell and Sister Constance Stowers. The welcome to the church was done by Sister Chelsey McClendon. The introduction of the speaker was done by Sister Jessica Nickols. The anniversary message was brought by Rev. Maurice T. Hines, Interim Pastor of Tribulation Missionary Baptist Church. The subject of the message was “Why the Preachers must preach” I Timothy 4:6-10. Praise dance was brought by Sister Marissa Lee. Tributes were given by the church, family and friends. Closing remarks were given by Pastor Wesley Griffin.

The church will be attending Rising Chapel MB Church Revival this Wednesday Night. Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. The church van will be leaving at 6:30 pm. Rev. Fentress Johnson is the pastor.

Dr. Locord Wilson, Interim Dean of Libraries/Jackson State University made 1.6K views on Jackson State University National Alumni Association, Inc. Getty Images recently visited JSU regarding their efforts to digitize HBCU. (More of this is online at JSU Alumni, INC)

Sympathy goes to the Ragsdale Sparkman and Crisler families in the passing of Mrs. Essie Lou Ragsdale Crisler. Her service was held last Saturday day at Rising Chapel MB Church in Good Hope, Lena MS. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Crisler had a Time to Remember after 98 years (one year two months and one day from 100 years): Essie was preceded in death by a daughter, Addie Louise Stiles Jones, a grandson Mekil Delon Sparkman, a great grandson, Keair Domonic DeShawn Stowers and a great granddaughter Tanika Lena Jones.

She leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Hazel Essett, Annie B. Stowers (Charles), Early Patrick (Ronald); sons, John Robert Sparkman and Winston Sparkman; 14 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren; 16 great great grandchildren; sister Mertisene Atkins; brother, Kirby Ragsdale; sister-in-law, Dixie Sparkman. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A blessing to have lives through 5 generations and never spent a day in a nursing home.

Sympathy goes to the Hughes family in the passing of Kion Hughes. His service was last Saturday at Mapp funeral Home Chapel. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Violet Peavy had surgery last week. Please remember her in your prayers.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut-ins: Bill Bradford, Sarah Janitha White Johnson, Maude White Williams, Wayne Williams Jr., Trudy Denson, Willie Letha Stowers Peavy, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Curtis Lewis Jr., Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Let’s all try to be more understanding to the needs of others and pay closer attention to the general welfare of our fellow man. Spreading kindness is divine.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with planned arrangements, and anything remarkable you want publicized about your family. You may reach Delie Shepard by phone/text at 601-507-0992 and email at dshep10399@-gmail.com.