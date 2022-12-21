First Sunday Service

Midway M. B. Church will hold its First Sunday Service on December 31 starting at 9:00 pm. 9:00 – 10:30 pm meet and greet with finger foods. 10:30 – 12:00 service including First Sunday Roll Call. Come and enjoy, worshiping into the New Year.

The choir is selling Church T-shirts. Members are asked to wear their T-shirts on Watch Meeting Night, December 31st.

Midway Kitchen Committee is starting a new venture, to remodel the kitchen. We will be preparing plates for sale ($10) on January 8, 2023 immediately after service 12:00 pm. The January menu will be grilled chicken, string beans, potato salad, rolls, and desert (creme cheese pound cake). If you pick up your plate or eat in the fellowship hall you will have access to ice cold tea or bottle water. Plate sale tickets will end on December 31 at Watch Meeting. Plates are provided through pre-orders only. Tickets can be ordered online at Midway MBC – Forest, MS on Facebook.

Seniors and sick list gift bags will be passed out Christmas morning during breakfast plate delivery.

Congratulations to Jennie Dozier Clay on Celebrating her 80th birthday. It was a surprise celebration at Table 100 in Flowood. The food was excellent, good and tasty. Her daughters were all present. Angela was back with her husband Steve and two of their offspring. They had flown in, stayed in a hotel in Jackson and were there to welcome Jennie into the party. Jennie you know was full of tears. Regina and her husband were there from Michigan. Elyse and her finance were there from Birmingham. Zina was there from Jackson. Devon and her two boys Issiah and August were there from Hattiesburg. Her sister, Dr. Lorraine Dozier was there from Forest. Cousins from Midway were: Delie Shepard, Leslie Ross, Dr. Locord Wilson and her husband Tom, Patty Odom, Annie Stowers, and Diane Banks, Others from Midway were: Roy Murray and his wife, his mother-in-law, Sonny Adcock and his wife PJ. From Lena was cousin Lanice Kennedy and her sister-in-law.

We are seeking proposals on remodeling the church kitchen. For more information see Delie Shepard. My info is at the bottom of the column.

Sympathy to the Williams Family in the passing of Ray Williams. Service was held on December 14 at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was Lovelady Cemetery. All arrangements were entrusted to Mapp Funeral Home.

Sympathy to the Patrick family in the passing of Billy Ray Patrick. His service will be Wednesday December 21. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Curtis Lewis Jr. has been very sick, but he is doing better now. Remember him and his family in your prayers.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Laurel; Billy Frank Williams – Newton. Shirley McClendon - Gulf Coast.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut-ins: Hope Bobbitt Townsend, Glenda Strong, Bill Bradford, Sarah Janitha White Johnson, Maude White Williams, Wayne Williams Jr., Trudy Denson, Willie Letha Stowers Peavy, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Curtis Lewis Jr., Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Let’s all try to be more understanding to the needs of others and pay closer attention to the general welfare of our fellow man. Spreading kindness is divine.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with planned arrangements, and anything remarkable you want publicized about your family. You may reach Delie Shepard by phone/text at 601.507.0992 and email at dshep10399@gmail.com.