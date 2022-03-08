Take-out Meals

March 20th take out meal will be provided by The Booker T. and Birdie Mae Banks Stowers family (Charles and Annie Sparkman Stowers, Deacon D’Arcy and Carol Pace Stowers and Anwar “Skeet” and Denise Hunt Stowers).

Wednesday Night Bible Study is in full swing. Inviting those of you who will to come and partake of the Lord’s Word.

Get well wishes go out to Carolyn Knowles. She has been ill and in the hospital. She is home now doing good. Remember her in your prayers.

Keeping Sarah Janitha Johnson in your prayers. Her sister Bettye Jean Flowers sits with her each day. Remember both sisters in your prayers.

Went by Bill Bradford’s house the other Sunday and discovered him on a walking cane. Remember him and his wife Clemmie in your prayers.

Sympathy to the Harper Family in the passing of Annie Harper. Her service was last Saturday. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Towner family in the passing of James “David” Towner. His service was last Friday at First Walnut Grove Church of God in Christ. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. He was the husband of Elaine Wilson Towner of the Harperville Community.

Sympathy to the Gray family in the passing of Katie Gray. Her service was last Saturday at Union Grove M. B. Church. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Holifield and Payton families in the passing of Mrs. Idell Holifield Payton. Her service will be Saturday at 11:00 am at Lynch Chapel United Methodist Church. Her interment will be Sylvester United Methodist Church Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Idell as she was referred to was a long time Food Service employee. I remember meeting her at Hawkins Middle School, all those many years ago. She was 93 years old. She leaves to cherish her legacy and missing her pecan pie, and cakes, her children: Minnie Holifield (Amos), Albert Payton (Ira), and Mary Payton of Forest, Mississippi, Johnny Payton from New Orleans, Louisiana, and Shirley Diane Carter-Payton from Atlanta, Georgia, She also leaves her beautiful and special grandchildren: Michael, Maliaka, Avery, Antonya, Eric, Breianna, Benjamin, Jonathan, Christopher, Tionna, Shenika, and Denisha.

Sympathy to the Butler and Darby families in the passing of Leisa Darby. Her graveside service was last Saturday at Murray Temple Church of God in Christ Cemetery. Her service was entrusted to Mapp Funeral Home. Leisa was the mother of Damien Darby, Head Football Coach at South Leake High School in Walnut Grove.

Sympathy to the Nicks family in the passing of Betty Nicks. Her service was last Saturday at Truelight M. B. Church. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Nicks had been one of the substitute teachers when I was at South Leake High School.

Sympathy to the Adams family in the passing of Rev. Lonnie A. Adams. His graveside service was last Saturday at Pine Ridge M. B. Church Cemetery in Decatur. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Left to cherish the loving memory of Rev. Adams: is his wife, Kathleen; sons, Glenn C. Adams (Susan), CDR. Darryl C. Adams, USN Ret., Dr. Torrey A. Adams, Corey Adams, Brian Adams; daughter, SSGT. Tiffany N. Webster, USMC; brother, Alex Adams; sister-in-law, Hattie Adams; grandchildren, Angelica Whitfield, Morgan R.S. Adams, Glenn C. Adams, Jr; great-grandchild, Ariyana Whitfield.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Trudy Denson, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Junior Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.