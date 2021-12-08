Announcements: We Care Mission Food distribution for December will be held on Friday, December 10 and Friday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

Santa is coming to the Morton Public (CMRLS) Library on Thursday, December 9 at 5 p.m. There will be no limited capacity for Santa! Everyone can come! You can take your own pictures for free or the staff can take the picture for you for $2. (proceeds go to the Friends of the Library). Many activities will be held out front in the library while pictures are being made with Santa. Reading “The Night Before Christmas” and the opportunity to make three different crafts while supplies last. Come early. Craft projects will begin at 5 p.m.

Morton Public Library and all CMRLS in the area request that all paper back books donated to the system MUST BE clean and in good condition. Some in the past are in poor/soiled condition. Those should be disposed of by the owner…not donated, they are un-useable. Thank you.

Appreciation is expressed to the Morton Chamber of Commerce for the “Community Lighting of the Christmas Tree” at the Activities Center in Farris Park. Beginning with crafts for the children, cookies/pictures with Santa. Many families and kiddies thoroughly enjoyed an evening of fun and fellowship.

Capping of a weekend of blessings was the “Bring Me Jesus” Christmas Concert presented by First Baptist Church of Morton. The inspiring message of the Christmas season brought a full house of worshippers representing Morton and surrounding communities/churches.

The Town of Morton invites you to visit the beautiful City Christmas Tree located in the spectacularly decorated B. C. Rogers Memorial Park in downtown Morton. Protected in the pavilion, this year’s tree is dedicated to memorialize those no longer with us. If you would like to visit and place an ornament in memory of family/friends you are invited to do so.

Congratulations to: Barbara Ott on being featured in an article highlighting her importance to her church family/family and the community. Talent and beauty make Barbara an inspiration to all wo know and love her.

To: Bro. Ryan and Anna McGough on the celebration of their 3rd year of “Wedding Bliss.” Many Happy Returns of the Day!

To: Frisky Roland on the celebration of her 40th Birthday Anniversary (85th) again. Thanks for all blessings past, present and future (hopefully). To all who have remembered with greetings of love, humor and friendship a heart full of joy and thanksgiving for each and everyone of you.

To: Scott Central High School football team, coaches, staff, administration and fans on a perfect season culminating with earning the Mississippi State 2-A championship with a resounding thrashing of Leflore County.

To: The university football teams representing Mississippi who are post season bowl eligible. Jackson State Univetsity for winning the SWAC Championship to the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Ole Miss with a first ever 10 game winning season to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans and to Mississippi State University to the Liberty Bowl in Memphis. Go Teams!!!

Prayers and concern for: Don Conkle of Pompeno Beach, Florida (request of the Melvin Roland’s) and continued concern for Keith Keller.