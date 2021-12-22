Announcements: City of Morton Board of Aldermen meet on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month at 6 p.m. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday January 4, 2022 in the city board room. All citizens who have an interest are invited to attend.

Due to inclement weather the 2021 parade was rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday. This year’s parade was organized by the Morton Chamber of Commerce. Tommy Miles served as Master of Ceremonies.

Congratulations to: Parade participants who won awards:

Best Decorated Vehicle

Tell Hamilton (Baby Master Morton) - God Bless America

Religious Floats

1st Morton Church of God

2nd Morton United Methodist Church – Jesus is the Light of the World

3rd Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church

Business Floats

1st MS Care Center – Rockin’ With The Oldies

2nd 360 Nutrition (Best Overall) - Weather Outside Is Frightful But Our Teas Are So Delightful

3rd Ross Dental Clinic – Give The Gift Of A Smile

Civic Groups

1st Beautiful Chaos Dance Team

2nd Morton Elementary School

3rd Morton Rookies Football Team

To: The Scott Regional Hospital Wound Center Team: Vanessa Caudill, RN; Amy Hancock, CFNP and Julia Pierce, RN on receiving the RestorixHealth’s Excellence in clinical Distinction Award. Recipients of this award meet or exceed national quality benchmarks over a set period of time. Morton is grateful to have such an important asset in our city. The outstanding professional medical, administrative and all staff members give generously of their expertise and time to provide important health services to residents throughout the area.

Prayers and concern for: Lovelle Eichelberger Andrews (native of Morton), Toney Hollingshead, Nancy Baker (sister of former Morton resident educator at BMJ Middle School), Edna Moore (former resident of Morton) and continued concern for Keith Keller and Ann Watkins.

Sympathy to the families of: John Hudson Thornton, Miguel Martinez, Gloria Eichelberger Denton (Morton Native, sister of Annie Clyde Marler, Lovelle E. Andrews and “Sonny Eichelbrger), Geneva McCurdy Shoemaker, Linda Herron Guyse, Georgia Mae Harvey Brown, Evelyn Emmons Waltman, Tom Olsen of Paducah, Kentucky (request of the Melvin Roland’s), Mary Carlisle of Jackson (request of the Roland’s - wife of Mel’s Boss, Bill Carlisle, Control Branch Manager at GMAC for 20 plus years) and those fatalities due to the recent tornados.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Morton Homemaker Volunteers Club celebrated their Annual Christmas Luncheon at the Fellowship Hall of Independence United Methodist Church on Thursday, December 16. Twenty-one members and their guests: Aubrey and Noah Harvey, Rev. Ryan and Anna McGough, Sig Miles, Sandra Pace, Michelle Parker, Colby Phillips, Dot Purvis, Brian Roland and Mary Thompson enjoyed entertainment by Anna McGough and Brian Roland, an inspiring message/blessing by Rev. Ryan McGough and a delicious meal catered by Ann Cahoon. Thoughtful happies were given to all present by members Jean Harvey and Florence Measells, door prizes were provided by Christy Goodman and Sandra Pace. Courtesy Chair, Kathy Warren presented all members their Christmas greeting cards for 2021.

Thousands of Jackson State University fans journeyed to Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately the Tigers were defeated by South Carolina State Bulldogs. But nevertheless JSU supporters were proud of the team’s outstandingly successful season. Prayers are that all had safe travel experiences.