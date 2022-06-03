Announcements: Don’t forget to attend the Retirement Reception to be held for Anita Webb at the Scott County Extension Service Facility, 230 South Davis Street, Forest on Tuesday, June 28th from 2-4 p.m.

The We Care Missions Food Distribution will be held on Friday, June 24 at Morton United Methodist Church from 10 a.m.-12 noon.

From the Scott County Extension Service to Scott County Livestock Exhibitors: The Neshoba County Fair dates are July 22-July 29. Deadline entry is 5 p.m. on July 8, no late entries will be accepted. For entry forms/complete schedule, etc. contact Jason Hurdle at 601-469-4241.

A Tent revival will be held at The Apostolic Church, 14401 Hwy 21, Walnut Grove with the following schedule and preachers: June 23 at 7 p.m., Bro. Thomas Jones; June 24 at 7 p.m., Bro. Isaac Powel; June 25 at 7 p.m., Bro. Collin Ray Waldrop.

Congratulations to: Trenton Hannah, MHS freshman on success in representing the Panther Track Team at the MHSAA Track and Field State Competition. Following strong finishes during district and state races he was a third place finisher overall.

To: Alan Lumpkin on being unanimously voted to accept the position as superintendent of Scott County Schools following the resignation of Dr. Tony McGee.

To: Gage Creason of Morton on being among team members, representing East Central Community College in the Community College SkillsUSA competition where they placed at the 2022 event.

To: Ronny and Mary Jones on the celebration of their Golden wedding Anniversary (50 years of wedded bliss) at a lovely Renewing of Vows ceremony. The spouse and I have enjoyed cheering for the MSU Bulldogs from the M-Club Room with them during football games on campus.

To: The 4-H Shooting Sports Team on a successful year in competition. Members are: Dylan Brown, Parker Brown. Rhett Cahoon, Meagon Crimm, Grant Goree, Tray Ladner, Ross Lyon, Clay McKee, Drew McKee, Cole Parkman, Ethan Quigley, Jacob Tadlock, Jay Ware and Railey Windham. 4-H leader Jason Hurdle.

Prayers and concern for: Jimmy Jones (co-owner/proprietor of Sam’s Diner), Bro. Aaron Lewis of Hernando, (graduate of Morton High School), Keith Keller and continued concern for Kim McLemore and Willie Maude Moore .

Sympathy to the families of: Mamie Louise Gilmer, Sara Love Nutt Hickman (sister of Billy and George Nutt), Jean Carney (Mrs. Alton B.) Farris former resident of Morton, Frank Reginal Glick of Gulfport (graduate of Morton High School) and Loretta Palmer.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Co-columnist, Peggy Lewis and spouse, Jimmie report enjoying a River Boat tour while visiting Memphis and encourage others to check out the adventure if in the city.

Mel and Frisky Roland attended the 10th Anniversary Celebration of the Warrior Bonfire Program and its Service to Purple Heart Recipients, held in Vicksburg on Wednesday, June 16. The Program began in 2012 when Dan and Hunter Fordice hosted a group of combat wounded veterans at their hunting lodge in response to the need that SFC (RET.USA) Charles Gregory Williams, stated how sitting around a bonfire with five or six others with trauma like him, had more therapeutic value than spending a full day with a Ph.D. certified counselor.

The evening featured entertainment by Lloyd “Hurricaine” Munn and his Forecasters Band. From Buffett to Blues, snacks and beverages, a full dinner meal catered by The Gumbo Pot. Touching testamonies were shared by two attendees who shared life saving moments when the program prevented them from committing suicide. A most impressive presentation of the Warrior Sabor Award of Merit by the Director, Shawn Wentz to the Fordice brothers for their dream of beginning this much needed program. The beautiful Warrior Sabors were accepted by Dan and Hunter with inspiring words of gratitude. The evening ended with a Warrior Bonfire consuming the ashes from all previous retreats and veterans present participating in the flag retiring ceremony in the flames.