Announcements: City of Morton Board Meetings are held on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. All persons who are interested in participating are invited to attend at 6 p.m.

There will be a Skeet Shooting meeting Monday, January 24 at 7 p.m. in the Morton High School field house, Please feel free to share the info and invite anyone interested to attend.

Don’t forget to purchase tickets to the Morton Chamber of Commerce Banquet at $20 each for the meal and program. The event is to be held at the Morton Activities Center-Farris Park on Thursday, January 27, 7:00 p.m. Reservations were requested by January 13, but check on the possibility of late reservations by contacting the Chamber office located in the City Hall office facility or Morton Finance.

Congratulations to: Morton High School Panther Basketball Team on winning the Scott County Tournament. Named to the All-Tournament Team were Joe Laster, John Edmond, Zavier Burks and Jaden Bowie. Tournament VIP honoree was Demarcus Hollis.

To: The Lady Panthers on their All-Tournament selectees, Makaya Sparkman, Andrea Johnson and Martaja Sharkey. MHS team was defeated 34-30 by the Lake team. Both Morton teams representatives are eligible to move on to district play.

To: Xavier McDonald “Poohman” MHS standout athlete on being among the high school athletes selected to play in the Under Armor All American football game honoring some of the nation’s elite football team members.

Announcement update: The MS Homemaker Volunteers Annual Awards Luncheon, scheduled for Wednesday, January 19 has been postponed until further notice. The MSU/Scott County council has deemed it to be unsafe at this time due to mask and distance issues. Those members who have made reservations for the event for $8.00 may keep their commitment until rescheduling or request a refund if they have a conflict at the time of a new date announcement.

Prayers and concern for: Buford Palmer, Jennifer Livingston and continued concern for Theresa Keller, Kyle Roland Sybil and Kippy Stegall and those members and Rabbi of the Beth Israel congregation in Texas who were held hostage for many hours and the terrorist who lost his life in the incident.

Sympathy to the families of: Barry S. Tisdale, Barbara Ann Harr Spatz, Marion Franklin Ruff (Graduate of forest High School), Christine Marie Walters Edwards, John W. Ray, Willie Henry Shoemaker, Sonny Roberts, Edgar “Ed” Jones, Ronnie Chesnut (brother of Sig Miles), Brenda Kyzar, Murray Strickland (father of Melissa Hearn), Charlene Eichelberger of Vicksburg (naitve of Morton/MHS graduate, sister of Jimmy Dale Eichelberger), Henry C.Holmes, Bobby Jack Parks of Jancson (request of the Mel Roland’s) and Mitchell Revette.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Due to new COVID variations restrictions and travel difficulty from snow and icy conditions there has been little travel and visiting over the last few days. However this gives us an opportunity to include those impacted by either of those interventions in their lives for listing in our prayers concerns.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: New Years Resolutions have changed (if you make them). Resolutions in the 1900’s were more religious or spiritual in nature. Over the years however, resolutions have migrated to more general topics, such as self-improvement (denying physical indulgences such as losing weight, etc.).

List: Resolutions from 1947 Gallup Poll. 1. improve my disposition, be more understanding, control my temper. Today’s resolution. 1. Lose weight; 1947-2. Improve my character, live a better life-Today 2. Get Organized; 1947-3. Stop smoking, smoke less-Today 3. Spend less, save more; 1947-4. Save more money-Today 4. Enjoy life to the fullest; 1947-5. Stop drinking, drink less-Today 5. Stay fit and healthy; 1947-6. Be more religious, go to church more often—Today 6. Learn something exciting; 1947-7. Be more efficient, do a better job-Today 7. Quit smoking; 1947-8. Take better care of my health-Today-8. Help others fulfill their dreams; 1947-9. Take greater part in home life-Today-9. Fall in love; 1947-10. Lose (or gain) weight-Today 10. Spend more time with family.