Uncertain Times

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

Happy Birthday To: Emory Qualls, Ashley McDougle and Robert Matheny.

Congratulations To: Betty and David Earby on their 51st Wedding Anniversary.

Prayers For: Hope and Healing seeking God’s Strength as our family and friends continue to face health challenges.

Sympathy Love and Understanding to the families of James Campbell and Kerry Lynn Lewis Johnson.

On December 5, 2021 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle.

Scripture reference Luke 19: 1-10 with the subject Uncertain Certainty.

Food For Thought: As we go into this 2021 Holiday Season, we are still facing a Pandemic. Uncertain times mean navigating changes in our life that we can’t control. No one knows exactly how or when this coronavirus pandemic will end, or what it will mean for our lives and the lives of our love ones. So, as we navigate through another Pandemic Christmas. Shopping on line has become the norm, wearing a mask and social distancing are a part of our daily routine. But there are somethings that should always remain the same. We should be gentle and patient loving and kind to all mankind.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me. I would love to hear your news.