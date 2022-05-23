Memorial Day 2022

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

A Gospel Fest is schedule for June 4, 2022 at Farris Park, Morton MS. Sponsored by Big MA and PAW’S Kitchen. Time 1:00 p.m. For more information contact Darrell Murrell at 601-697-0560 or Bettye Earby at 601-750-0877.

East Mississippi Baptist State Convention will host their 92nd Annual Hybrid Session on June 7, 2022 thru June 9, 2022.

Congratulations To: Those Citizens who were recently honored during the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast held at Morton Activities Center Farris Park.

Prayers And Concern For: The Nichols family, Jayden Gibson family, Wilson and Bridges family, Arvell Palm and Pleasant Hill Church families.

Food For Thought: Memorial Day is a Federal Holiday in the United States for mourning the U.S military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. On this Memorial Day let us all express our gratitude and pride, for those who served before, those who are no more and those who serve today. As we observe this Memorial Day let’s offer our soldiers love, and hope. We ask God to bless them in all their endeavors and may his peace be with them.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-880-1495 or email me at, lewis861@yahoo.-com. I would love to share your news.