Touching Lives

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

Miss Morton Pageant is schedule for March 5, 2022 in the Morton High School Auditorium. Additional information will be available later.

Need a High School Diploma check out the Youth Challenge.

We Care Food Distribution January 27 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 28 Church Street.

Prayers For: Our family and friends who continue to face health challenges. Denise Jennings, Larry Woods, Michael Holbert and Margie Rayford. (Aunt of Peggy Lewis)

Special prayer for my family for our love one Tiffany Townsend Youngblood.

On January 16, 2002 a Memorial Celebration was held for Mrs. Edna Frances Ficklin. Wolf Funeral Services was in charge. Please keep her family in your prayers. Daughter and son Malinda Craft, Marlow Ficklin.

The family of Tara Jean Newell Smith and Bill Lee need our continued prayers.

Food For Thought: We touch so many lives everyday even though we aren’t aware. We touch people mostly without actually physically touching them. We touch people with our words, with our smile, with our eyes, with our courage. The little things we do can have such an impact on someone else.

I receive a call this week from a Mr. George Hughes who told me he lives in Indianapolis Indiana. He went on to say he reads my column every week. He receives the Scott County Times in Indiana. It warmed my heart to hear from a reader. There are a lot of things that will fade away. But how you touch other’s lives will always stay behind.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-880-1495/email me lewis861@-yahoo.com. I would love to share your news.