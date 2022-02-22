Peace

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

City of Morton Mayor, Gerald Keeton is asking all City of Morton residents and property owners who live in the City limits to check with City Hall before beginning any new projects on one’s property/purchasing certain breeds of dogs. Mississippi code annotated sections, 17-1-3 to 21 of the general laws of the State of Mississippi, the City Of Morton is empowered to enact provisions for the promotion of the public safety, health, convenience, comfort, morals, prosperity, and general welfare of it’s citizens.

Miss Morton Pageant is schedule for March 5, 2022 in the Morton High School Auditorium.

Need a High School Diploma check out the Youth Challenge.

We Care Mission February distribution date is February 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Location Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

Morton Panthers 2nd Annual MHS Touchdown Club Shooting Competition schedule for March 26.

Tentrr offers a new way of Camping. Check out Roosevelt State Park as well as other State Parks.

Congratulations To: Josh Lloyd, Robert Jennings and Josh Ealy who have Sign Football Scholarships with their chosen Schools,

Prayers And Concern For: All our family and friends who continue to endure health challenges. (Bernard Johnson family).

On February 20, 2022 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle. Scripture reference John 16:33. Subject How long.

Food For Thought: Worry will try to attack us on a regular basis. Fear can so easily creep into our thinking and rob us of joy, the very treasure we hold because we know Christ. Thankfully, we have been given the key to protecting our minds and hearts, prayer. In coming to God with our petitions and in giving thanks to Him for all He has already done for us, we receive His peace.

