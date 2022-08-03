School Starts Soon

Teacher’s will be getting class rosters soon. Remember, God has specifically picked out each of the students to be in your class room. You are in their lives for a reason and a purpose. You are called to make a difference! (Where did the time go. It seems it was just a few weeks ago that they got out.). God bless this school year with safety, and time that will change lives for students and teacher’s.

Amazing facts about Air Force One that only a few Presidents have been willing to confess. Pretty Unbelievable! “It’s much more than a private jet; Can travel 700 mph at a height of 45,000 ft, which is 10,000 higher than a passenger jet; Despite it’s crazy speed it flies very smoothly; Can be refueled in the sky and has a 3,000 gallon fuel tank; Has two restaurants on board, staffed with two top rated chefs and each kitchen holds up to 100 people; Phones are everywhere (over 85 phones). There are dozens of lines for press snd staff. The executive phone has a red light that appears in red, on back, when it is secure; Has super cameras in the wheel wells — so powerful that in 1959 they could read license plates from the sky; The Air Force One is a plane for family, secret service, staffers and journalist to live in the back of the plane. (It is large enough to be a house, has 3 stories of 5,000 feet; The plane has one large office, lavatory and conference room and special quarters for special guests. The furniture is exquisite, like it belongs to some large mansion; It can safely seat 70 people, but only holds 100 people; Cost $206,000 a hour to operate and that’s compared to the cost of $20,000 cost per hour for a commercial Airline. It can withstand a Nuclear attack on the ground or in the air.” (Livestly). My question is this. How do they plan to make this Carbon Free?

Airforce One is traveling 7,000 mile to Saudi Arabia to beg for oil. I’m thinking, Airforce One would leave a smaller carbon footprint by traveling to Texas, Oklahoma and beg Americans for oil?

Billy Graham: “I’m not the only know one who knows where I am going. May your troubles be less, your blessings be more and may nothing but happiness come through your doors. Life without God is like a unsharped pencil — it has no point?”

“Grandmothers.” (An essay written by an 8-year-old). “A grandmother is a lady who has no children of her own, so she likes other people’s little girls. A grandfather is a male grandmother. He goes on walks with little boys and they talk about fishing, tractors and things like that. Grandmothers don’t have anything to do except to be there. They are old, so they shouldn’t play hard or run. It is enough that they drive us to the shops where the pretend horse is and have lots of 5 cents ready. They are often fat, but not too fat to tie kids shoes. They wear funny glasses and funny underwear and they can take their teeth and gums off. Everyone should have one, because grandmothers are the only ones that’s got the time!” (Laughter is the best medicine. —- unless you have diarrhea!)

News is scarce about the Ukraine/Russia war. I noticed that there have been more than 350,000 children abducted and carried to Russia, since the beginning of the Invasion! Russia reportedly changed its adoption law to take these children in. Their parents have no way to contact them or know anything about them. Also, there are reportedly millons of bushels of grain ready to be shipped, but Russia destroys any attempt to ship them out.

EBC: Senior Lunch on 8/5 at 11:30 a.m. All Senior Adults are invited to join us for a wonderful Time of food and fellowship. Please bring your favorite dish; Women On Missions (all ladies of all ages) meet on 8/4 at 6:30 p.m. Join us for a wonderful night of fellowship, and missions. Bring your favorite snack food for supper. (The school supplies have been delivered. Thanks so much to everyone who contributed to this effort; Time for children to make a “SPLASH”. Children ‘s back to school Bash. Sunday, August 7th - from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Splash pad in Forest.

Aunty Acid: I asked my husband to take me on an expensive date, he took me to the gas station, followed by a trip to the grocery store.

Prayers needed: Newborn baby Libby Blake McCurdy, Linda Ruth White, Mavis Woods, Cathy McGee Mitchell, Daniel and Carolyn Nester, Tim Rigby, Angelia Estap, Jack Mayatt, and all that have Covid.

No matter how bad your life may seem, there are millions of other people who have it 10 times worst than you. So, thank God for all your blessing, Big and Small.

Never be afraid to try something new. Remember, amateurs built the ark and professionals built the Titanic!

If you want to know someone’s mind, listen to their words. If you want to know their heart, watch their actions. When you pray, don’t worry about how God is going to do it. Just trust He will!

Have a safe week and God Bless!