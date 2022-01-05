Attention Mississippi Residents

“Winter weather will be held on this Sunday, Monday and Tuesday only! We apologize for any inconvenience that may cause. Thank you for participating in this (3) day event!”

“The CDC has changed their recommendations for days spent in isolation, after contracting the Coronavirus isolation goes from 10 days to 5 days. They said the guidance is in keeping with the growing evidence that people with the virus as infections are infectious in the 2 days before and the 3 days after!”

“Celebrating 365 Days of Gratitude.” Gwyn Guthrie Goodlow, of our community, has partnered with people from all walks of life, to submit essays on the virtue of Gratitude. Whether you’re reading a touchy moment with a pet, a fun memory, or simply good food, you’ll be grateful for the reminder to take time to enjoy life’s small moments. Congratulations Gwyn! (Can be purchased on Amazon in book form, or on IPad for Kindle.)

The Supreme Court has announced that it will hold an expedited, January 7th special session.” This is to determine the constitutionality of President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate.” (Large employers separate mandate and for Health Care Workers)

“A PHD qualification. What are your qualifications?” “I’m a PHD!” “What do you mean exactly with a PHD?” “Passed High School - with difficulty.”

Scam Alert! When you answer and someone asks, “Are you there, we must have a bad connection, can you hear me? Don’t ever fall for this scam and say “yes.” You will be saying “yes” to whatever they are trying to get you to do in their vicious scam. They use your voice and signature and you won’t know, until it’s billed to you!

I am still praising Joe Manchin and the “Build Back Better” spending Bill. He’s still a Rebel in our nations financial future! He’s singularly blocking the bill and taking V.P. Harris’s vote out of the picture. He says, “I’ve done everything possible to reach a compromise. It makes it virtually impossible for a Religious child to get an education and receive funding. (Every bill always carries many provisions that are not in the Nations best interest!)

When I see a woman, in dire need of a makeover, who is slightly overweight and wearing stretchy clothes, sensible shoes, with coffee and chocolate on her breath, carrying a tattered book, snacks and remote, I stop myself and think to myself . . . . I need to move that stupid mirror!! (If you can’t see anything beautiful about yourself, getter a Better Mirror!)

Best idea I’ve heard of. “In Canada they have combined a Nursing Home with an Orphanage. An idea that radically changes the life and values of the elderly and gave the children a deep sense of family, that didn’t exist.”

A grandpa goes to KFC to get the kids something to eat. They wanted a Kids Meal. So I said, give me Kids Meals with legs. The lady said, “Which side?” Me in complete silence, as I contemplate such such a odd decision. “I guess the right side, I don’t know what the difference is!” After several moments of laughter she says, “No honey, which side would you like with meal, mashed Potatoes or wedges?” Jesus, take the wheel, it’s been a long day.

Older people often go in another room to get something and when they get there, they stand there wondering what they came for? It’s not a memory problem, it’s nature’s way of making older people do more exercise — so, there!

I saw a man on a motorcycle and the back of his shirt said, If you can read this, the wife fell off.

EBC news: Friday, 1/7/22, at 11:30 a.m. is time for Senior Pot Luncheon. Bring your favorite dish and join us for fellowship and food. All are welcome!

Prayers needed: Jean Haralson, Barbara Dearing, Hazel and Dennis Squires, Vernon White, Bro. Randall Creel, and Richard Harrison. Sincere sympathy to the families of Hugh Hall, James (Buddy) Crimm, and Lynn Parkes Lewis in the loss of their loved ones.

New Year Prayer, Lord, it’s been a difficult year. Place a shield of protection around us and walk us into 2022 with peace of mind, good health and hope in our hearts. We have faith within and pray that You will guide us with Mercy and Grace.

I would like to say a Big Thank You to those that call, send a note, or stop me in stores in town and tell me you enjoy my column. There is no money or praise, for the work of writing, but be assured I appreciate your comments!!

Have a blessed week and be safe!