COVID Raging

We thought 2021 was our worst nightmare, but looks like 2022 will top it! Last year I didn’t know many people, at any one time, that had it. Already I know a host of people that have it. The saying — “It’s not IF you will have Covid, it’s WHEN you will have Covid!” I was not tested early, when I got the coughing and congestion, but last week I was and tested negative. The symptoms keep hanging on! Be sure you keep boxes of Kleenex on hand, you’ll need them!

If you have listened to recent presidential news briefs, Biden is fumbling his words worse. Doesn’t his wife, who has a doctorate degree, see that he is a sick man? It is such an embarrassment to have to listen. Nations, around the world, have to be amazed and dumbfounded that he in the highest position in the U.S. and cannot make a complete sentence with it right in front of him on the teleprompter? God have mercy on us!

I feel that any day now, the Father is going to lean over to His son and say “IT’S TIME.” Then Jesus is going to look over at old Gabriel and say, “Rehearsal is over, grab your trumpet, it’s time to go!” What a day that will be!!!

Breaking News: 25 Democrats retire in fear!” GOP targeting 70 dem seats not just in swing states, even their leadership members are retiring. They know Biden has set the country on the wrong path. They know the Red Wave is coming.”

Hating your country is like hating your parents, while still living in their home. Move out and be happy somewhere else!!

You never know the true impact you have on those around you. You never know how much someone needs that smile you gave them. You never know how much your kindness turned someone’s life around. You never know how much someone needed that long hug or deep talk. So, don’t wait to be kind. Don’t wait for someone to be kind first. Don’t wait for better circumstances or for someone to change, because you never know how much someone needs it!

“I am so thankful that I have a joy that the world cannot rob me of. I have a treasure that the world cannot take from me. I have something that is not in the power of man, or devil can deprive me of, and that is the joy of the Lord.” (D. L. Moody)

To my children: Never make fun of having to help me with the Computer Stuff. I taught you to use a spoon. (Just for jokes)

Fire Fighter’s Warning: Plastic Water Bottle video was posted where a bottle, inside a closed up truck, bursted into flames! It goes on to explain that a clear plastic bottle, filled with water, can act like a lens that concentrates the suns energy to one point that, it becomes hotter and hotter until a burn begins to form. It is important they be kept out of the sun! (Even in winter that can happen)

Now that I am older, but refuse to grow up, here’s what I have discovered. I started out with nothing and still have most of it. My oats have turned into prunes and all-bran. I finally got my head together, now my body is falling apart. Funny, I don’t remember being absent minded. What were we talking about? It’s easier to get older than it is to get wiser. Some days you’re the dog and some days you’re the fire hydrant. The only time the world beats a path to your door is when you’re in the bathroom. When I’m finally holding the cards, why does everybody decide to play chess? It’s not hard to meet the expences, they’re everywhere. Did I send this to you already! (Just for jokes)

PRAYER: Lord, I want to pray for more than just right now. I’m praying that you would send our leaders strategies and favor to set in motion Legislation and systems that bring peace, security, prosperity and hope for generations to come. Amen and Amen

Have a safe and God blessed week!