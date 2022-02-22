Good thought for prayer!

“Pray for President Putin: This may sound like a strange request, and I might get some angry comments. But, we need to pray that God would work in his heart so that war and the loss of thousands of lives could be avoided, at all cost. May God give wisdom to the leader’s involved in these talks and negotiations, as well as those advising them. Our prayers might make a difference between life and death.” (Franklin Graham). “Defend your people, Lord; defend and bless your chosen ones. Lead them like a shepherd and carry them forever in your arms.” (Ps.28:9)

With the U.S. so divided, I’m just glad to be on the side that believes in God, has the most guns and knows what restroom to use! There are 4,200 world religions. There’s only one empty tomb. There’s only one man who conquered sin, death and hell forever. There’s only one way to Heaven. His name is Jesus!

Grandma Nancy is apparently willing to sacrifice another two years of her life, on the planet to the House of Representatives, so that the children will live better lives. That’s the takeaway from House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi’s, announcement on Tuesday that she is running for re-election. “When people ask me, What are the three most important issues facing congress, I always say the same thing: Our Children, Our Children and Our Children! Pelosi said, their health; their education and economic security of their families; a clean safe environment, which they can survive; a world at peace where they are welcome and which they can reach their fulfillment. She continued, This pretty well sums it up, to quote Herbert Hoover, “Blessed are the young, for they shall inherit the national debt.” She and her fellow Democrats have bequeathed them quite a bit of that. Whatever the case, if this is Nancy’s last ride, she’s left us all, especially the children, with one last bad laugh! (Western Journal)

My favorite thing about winter? When it’s over!!! Very, very soon, on March 13th we will ‘Spring Forward’ — that is my favorite part of the clock changing!

“When you sit down in the salon chair, with your plastic cape on — after a shampoo — and you wonder if you have always been that ugly?

“335 Million Americans living off the land. Without 35 Million Truckers you would be. We appreciate the military for our freedoms! We appreciate law enforcement for our safety! We appreciate the American truckers for everything else!”

March 1st, 2022. “Please plan ahead and prepare your food pantries, water, gas and any other needs. Truckers are going to be tied up on the March to Freedom convoy to D.C. and the shelves may be empty for some time. Think local, buy local and grow local! Whether they’re leading the convoy, or keeping the needs of things people need stocked bring it home truckers. “Freedom is their biggest load!” (This is a good thought. “Yeah, if we could get a Trucker Convoy to block the southern border, that’d be great!)

Two grandma’s — Dolly said, “Each year I send my grandchildren a card, with a generous check inside. I never hear from them. Never receive a thank you message.” Ruby replies, “I too send my grandchildren a very generous check. I hear from them within a week after they receive it. In fact, everyone of them pay me a personal visit.” “Wow, how come?” Replied Dolly. “Very simple solution, I don’t sign the check!”

PRAYER NEEDS: Bryant Crosby, Charles Malone, Ray and Suzy Meadow, Larry Brantley and Harmon Lathem. Sincere sympathy to the family of Dr. Neil “Doc” Lay in the loss of their loved one.

Avocado lover’s. Did you already know this? “Avocados stay good, for freaking ever, if you put them in water and then in refrigerator.” (This is good information since their price just shot up!)

Sin is not what society says it is. Sin is not what the news media says it is. Sin is what God says it is and His laws never change. God doesn’t send anyone to hell, He just honors their choice. “The fool has said, There is no God.” (Ps: 14:1)

May God take away your problems and send blessings while you sleep. May He touch you, heal you from your aches and pains and illnesses. Remember, God loves you. He cares for you and will never leave you. Sweet dreams!

Have a good week and just remember, we are needing the coming rains!