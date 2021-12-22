Happy Birthday Jesus

Sympathy is extended to the family of Don Fisher.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs): Rita Kennedy, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Harold Shaw, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Braiden Walker, Brionna Thornsberry, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Gilbert Barham, Kym Boykin Rivard, Gary Ann Moore, Billie Brown, Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, Truman Moore, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Shane Madden, Harmon Lathem, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Bryce McInnis, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Cynthia Arthur, Diane Vance, Mike Ware, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Ann Clark, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Happy birthday to the following people: Crystal Chadwick, Regina Cook, Joyce Mills, Corinda Griffin, Candie Rushing, Ashley Netherland, Kristy McMillan, and Randy Boatner,

Happy anniversary to Bill and Charlotte Abel.

Bible study at Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church will restart the first Sunday night in January. Study is followed by refreshments. Current study is on Gratitude. Everyone is invited to participate. Youth also meet on Sunday night from four to six o’clock and on Wednesday night at six o’clock. All young people in the area are invited to attend these activities.

Thought to ponder: “Just when the caterpillar thought her life was over, she began to fly.”

Happy birthday to Jesus – the reason for the season.

Merry Christmas to each and everyone. May it be a safe and happy Christmas for all.