Don’t say it

Coming April 10-14, a tent revival in the parking lot at Piggly Wiggly. Featured speakers will be as follows. Sunday, Bro. Mike Harper, Sulphur Springs Baptist Church; Monday, Bro. Jason Price, Golden Grove Church of God; Tuesday, Bro. Church Vance, Crossroads Church of God; Wednesday, Bro. George Ellis, Mount Zion Baptist Church; Thursday, Bro. John Harris, Truelight Missionary Baptist Church. Live music, Bro. Jason Price and Golden Grove Church of God; Johnny Jones and the Sulpher Springs Praise Team; Kiely and Ashton Culpepper; Becky and Hannah Perkins; and the Murphy’s.

Thank you to all in the community who supported the Salem Youth Group Easter sale at the Piggly Wiggly on Saturday, March 26. The sale was a tremendous success. A special thanks to Mr. Jim Gilmore who made a donation to the youth. It is always great to see a former resident of Sebastopol to reach out and support the area youth.

Happy anniversary to John and Jan Sharp.

Happy birthday to the following people: Shelia Hedrick, Tuttie Breland, Shelia Towner, Regena Boykin, Cindy Gilmore, April Madden, Jeff Eichelberger, and Glenda Pugh.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs: Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Carol Madden, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Bobby Earl Green, Bryant Crosby, Cynthia Gibson Stuart, Jimmy Skelton, David Dennis, Gary Kiddy, Cullen McCoy, Emily Bright, Kyle Bankston, Reathia Comans, Linda Ware, Brexley Ann Hunter, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Braiden Walker, Brionna Thornsberry, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Gilbert Barham, Kym Boykin Rivard, Gary Ann Moore, Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, Truman Moore, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Ann Clark, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Bible study at Salem Church (Hwy. 487 and Pine Grove Rd.) is on Sunday night at five o’clock. Study is followed by refreshments. Current study is on End Times. Everyone is invited to participate. Youth also meet on Sunday night from four to six o’clock and on Wednesday night at six o’clock. All young people in the area are invited to attend these activities.

Thought to ponder: “If it’s not yours, don’t take it. If it’s not right, don’t do it. If it’s not true, don’t say it.”