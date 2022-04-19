Begin with a smile

Congratulations to all the track members who did well in Clinton and are now moving on to State competition. Sorry I don’t know all the names; pictures were posted but no names with them. My email is lcorley49@gmail.com. Please email me when you have information about events with names and specifics.

Congratulations to Hayden Moorhead and Abel Rojas who were named FCA champions of character.

Congratulations to Shelby Clark and Chris Hamilton who were named STAR student and STAR teacher for the year.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs) Larry Hughes, Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sher-

ry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Carol Madden, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Bobby Earl Green, Bryant Crosby, Cynthia Gibson Stuart, Jimmy Skelton, David Dennis, Gary Kiddy, Cullen McCoy, Emily Bright, Kyle Bankston, Reathia Comans, Linda Ware, Brexley Ann Hunter, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Braiden Walker, Brionna Thornsberry, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Kym Boykin Rivard, Gary Ann Moore, Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, Truman Moore, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Ann Clark, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Bible study at Salem Church (Hwy 487 and Pine Grove Rd.) is on Sunday night at five o’clock. Study is followed by refreshments. Current study is on End Times.

Happy birthday to the following: Garrett McDill, Jeannie Vance, Tracy Knight, Jason Gilmore, Tyrone McBeath, Kitty Ladner, Glenda Jones, Geraldine Duett, Mike Madden, Brandi Savell, Jason Towery, and Kristin Kelley.

Thought to ponder: “The way you start your day can affect your whole day. Begin it with a smile, calmness of mind, coolness of emotions, and a heart filled with gratitude.”