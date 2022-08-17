Never Regret

It’s back–the 14th Annual Sebastopolooza is scheduled for Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Magnolia Regional Women’s Meeting will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Salem Cumberland Presbyterian (Hwy. 487).

Rummage sale at Salem (Hwy. 487) will be November 3, 4, and 5, 2022.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Jimmy Dobbs.

Sympathy is extended to the McInnis family in the death of Bro. Rodney’s father.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs) Evonne Hudson, Saralan Brown, Brenda Creel, Diane Goss, Lisa Johnson, Paul Morgan, Larry Hughes, Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Bobby Earl Green, Jimmy Skelton, Gary Kiddy, Kyle Bankston, Linda Ware, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Patsy McCraw, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, J. T. Ellis, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby

Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer

Happy birthday to Sue Walker, Mark Stuart, Chaz Brunschon, Tony Dennis, Joe Foy, Heather Compton, Dusti O’Berry, Charles Brown, Shirley McKee, Tammy Thrash, Sarah Dickerson.

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Thought to ponder: “Never regret anything that has happened in your life. It cannot be changed, undone or forgotten. So take it as a lesson learned and move on”

Have a great week!!!