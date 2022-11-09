Something Wonderful

Congratulations to the Tinymites who finished first in the district and have won round one of the playoffs. Keep up the good work.

Thank you so much to all the people who had a part in the recent rummage sale at Salem Church. We are able to carry out our plans for a Christmas for nursing home residents. In addition, we have been able to bless a number of other ministries with clothing items, etc. We appreciate all the contributions and the outpouring of people who came and shopped with us. The Lord blessed our efforts.

Changes in services at Salem (Hwy. 487) will be an evening worship service at 6 o’clock. The Bible study that was previously on Sunday night has moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m. Youth ministry will still meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Bible study is in the book of Hebrews. Come be a part of these ministries.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs) Malinda Breedlove, Brenda Creel, Allie Mae Creel, Mark Stuart, Sondra Spell, Bobby Earl Green, Barney Green, Jimmy Wilson, Susan Jackson, Myra Southern, Amanda Taylor, Harold Dickerson, Pam Hall, Clara Brown, Charles Gould, Liam Embry, Terry Lathem, Patsy McCraw, Trisha Spence, Evonne Hudson, Saralan Brown, Brenda Creel, Diane Goss, Lisa Johnson, Paul Morgan, Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Jimmy Skelton, Gary Kiddy, Kyle Bankston, Linda Ware, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, J. T. Ellis, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Happy anniversary to Scott and Pam Hall.

Happy birthday to the following people: Emily Kea, Stephanie Hodges, Benita Perkins, Pam Sistrunk, Maddison Norris, Sondra Spell, Beverly Murray, Marti Tune, Shaleisha Woods, Kylee Madden, Debbie Wall, and Barney Green.

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Thought to ponder: “Wake up every morning with the thought that something wonderful is about to happen.”

If you have an item of interest to include, please email me at lindalcorley49@gmail.com

Have a blessed week.